Vivo new series Y22 knocking at the door

It could be cricket or football however the match is now on the smartphone. If you have to think about the battery charge while watching the match, then anyone will feel good!

The Vivo Y -series smartphone charge has eliminated the all problem with its cool feature and powerful battery. The new smartphone of this series is coming to the country, reads a press release.

Whether the match and the gaming, Vivo Y22 has a charge of 20 hours of online video streaming.

Vivo Y22 is set to start in the country from 2 March. This time Vivo Y22 come up with its Metaverse Green and Starlit Blue. Which is quite stylish.

Vivo Y22 has a 5 -megapixel AI sensing rear camera as well as 2-megapixel micro camera through which any image can be perfectly blown. Vivo Y22 has brought new surprises for self -lovers. The front camera has a 5-megapixel camera, rear flash light as well as super night cameras, multi-style portraits and video face beauty facilities.

Vivo Y22 could be a game-changer for all gamers.

Vivo Y22 will benefit the gamers for 5 hours in an Intensive game drawn for gamers. The use of multi-turbo 5.5 technology will be available without any hang or lag. The smartphone uses a 5,000 mAh battery, which will provide 20 hours of online video streaming.

The 18 W fast charging technology will provide the benefit of 70 percent in just 82 minutes. After charging only 15 minutes, three and a half hours video or movie will be seen. Again, the gamers will be able to play two rounds of games within this charge.

Vivo Y22 is used in the 6.56 HD Plus display with sunshine readable mode, through which the screen will show on sunlight without any discomfort. Matt Finnish technology is used in back side that will protect against hand impressions and spots.

Helio G3 processor is used as a processor. The power button also has the advantage of side-mounted fingerprints. There are also huge benefits of 4GB RAM and 120 GB storage. The user can save everything necessary without any hassle. If needed user can also increase the storage till 1 TB.