Vivo launches its flagship X70 Pro (5G) model in Bangladesh

Smartphone brand Vivo on Tuesday officially debuted its X70 Pro model in Bangladesh.

It is the brand's latest premium offering in partnership with leading optics manufacturer ZEISS and promises the ultimate mobile photography experience, said a press release.

"Vivo is breaking boundaries by delivering exceptional mobile photography advancements jointly developed with ZEISS, a global leader in optics and opto-electronics. With X70 Pro, vivo is actively closing the gap between mobile and professional photography with cutting-edge technology," Vivo Bangladesh Sales Director Sharon.

The price for the smartphone is Tk72990.

The smartphone sports a 32MP front camera, while the rear-quad camera array features a 50MP + 12MP + 12MP + 8MP setup for intuitive photography experience, the press release added. For portrait's, vivo worked with ZEISS to bring more fun and classic features of four ZEISS lenses in one gadget, including Biotar, Distagon, Planar, and Sonnar, which are acclaimed aesthetics used in filmmaking and photography.

Vivo X70 Pro (5G) has achieved certified compliance to ZEISS T* Coating, collectively reducing reflections and enhancing light transmission to reduce ghosting. The recognizable ZEISS logo and ZEISS T* Coating label are stamped on the X70 Pro (5G)'s rear camera array.

The phone also utilises an ultra-sensing gimbal camera coupled with gimbal stabilisation 3.0 technology to capture steady images or videos.

Vivo said that the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-vivo chip, which runs the premium flagship, provides unrivaled CPU and GPU performance.

The X70 Pro holds 4450mAh (TYP) battery, along with a 44W FlashCharge technology for long-lasting performance. The phone is outfitted with 6.56-inch display that can peak at 120Hz refresh rates and 240Hz response rates for smooth scrolling and viewing.

Among other features, the X70 Pro (5G) comes with Funtouch OS 12, and the newly launched Nano Music Player, which enables users to access their favorite music from different apps like Spotify and JOOX.