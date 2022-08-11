Samsung unveils new foldable smartphones, seeking keep lead in growing market

Smartphones

Reuters
11 August, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 11:07 am

Related News

Samsung unveils new foldable smartphones, seeking keep lead in growing market

Reuters
11 August, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 11:07 am
A Samsung Electronics&#039; Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable smartphone is seen in this undated handout provided by Samsung Electronics. Samsung ElectronicsHandout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES NO ARCHIVE.
A Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable smartphone is seen in this undated handout provided by Samsung Electronics. Samsung ElectronicsHandout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES NO ARCHIVE.

Samsung Electronics unveiled its latest high-end foldable smartphones on Wednesday, keeping prices at the same level as last year's in a bid to cement its leadership in an expanding niche market.

The smartphone maker priced its clamshell Galaxy Z Flip4 at $999.99, and the 5G-enabled top-line Galaxy Z Fold4 with a 7.6-inch main screen to start at $1,799.99 in the United States, the same as the launch prices of last year's models.

"We've successfully transformed this category from a radical project to a mainstream device lineup enjoyed by millions worldwide," said TM Roh, president and head of mobile experience at Samsung Electronics.

The Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4, as well as its latest earbuds, Galaxy Buds2 Pro, will be generally available starting Aug. 26 in select places such as the United States, parts of Europe and South Korea.

Counterpoint Research forecast global shipments of foldable smartphones to grow to 16 million units this year, just 1.2% of the 1.36 billion smartphone shipments forecast, but a jump from 9 million foldables shipped last year.

Although the overall smartphone market is seen shrinking this year as consumers spend less, foldable smartphones are likely to fare better, as their quirky form factor, large screens and portability attract interest, analysts said.

Samsung held a 62% market share in foldable smartphones in the first half of 2022, followed by Huawei at 16% and Oppo at 3%. Counterpoint forecast Samsung's share in the second half will be around 80% after the new releases.

Samsung said it is aiming for foldable phone sales to surpass that of its past flagship smartphone, Galaxy Note, in the second half. 

"Foldables have helped Samsung differentiate itself... Apple will be Samsung's key competitor in the future and we expect a foldable to be released from Apple in either 2024 or 2025," said Counterpoint senior analyst Jene Park.

Samsung said the latest models make it easier for phone owners to use popular apps such as Instagram and Microsoft's Outlook.

Tech / World+Biz

Samsung / Samsung Electronics / Foldabe phone / Foldable Smart Phones / Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shafia Siddiqi (left) and Simran Akter (right). Photo: Noor A Alam

Big dreams in small rooms: The aspiring nurses of Geneva Camp

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with toxic people at work

3h | Pursuit
Women were more likely to report leaving the workforce between March 2020 and September 2021 than their male counterparts. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Being single and smart is bad for your career if you are a woman

2h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Removal of Treasury chiefs: Panic or justified?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is this a new horizon in medical science?

Is this a new horizon in medical science?

4h | Videos
Can sleep help you become successful?

Can sleep help you become successful?

4h | Videos
Military drills to prepare invasion, says Taiwan

Military drills to prepare invasion, says Taiwan

5h | Videos
Salimullah Khan on Ahmad Safa's thinking on nature

Salimullah Khan on Ahmad Safa's thinking on nature

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system