Samsung unfolds its latest foldable smartphone innovation— Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3

Samsung has opened the next chapter in its foldable innovation with two new smartphones—the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

The third generation of these category-defining devices incorporates key improvements that Samsung foldable users have asked for—making them more durable with more optimized foldable experiences than ever before.

Following the global unfolding on 11August, Samsung has unveiled both the premium foldable devices before the local press, technology critics and influencers in the capital on Thursday.

First impressions suggest that both the devices have significantly improved, in terms of reliability of the foldable screen and durability of the hardware, compared to their respective predecessors launched over the two previous years.

Internal tests assured Samsung that the new foldable devices can last up to folding or flipping them up to 2 lakh times, which would take years even for the most screen-dependent users to reach there.

From iconic design to immersive entertainment, Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 offer users unique new ways to work, watch, and play, Samsung said in its global press release.

Z Folds3 comes with 12 GB RAM and 256 or 512 GB internal storage, while the RAM in Z Flip3 is 8GB that comes with internal storage of 128 or 256 GB, depending on markets.

For those who need the ultimate device for productivity and immersive entertainment, Z Fold3 appears to be a true multitasking powerhouse with next level performance.

Z Fold3 comes with a 7.6-inch1 Infinity Flex Display for theater-like viewing experiences, the first-ever S Pen2 support on a foldable device to help the users tap into their productivity and creativity, Flex mode features to multitask, sleek and pocketable design, enhanced camera features, and a larger Cover Screen3 built for quick use on the go.

This phone is set to be available in three colors: Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver.

On the other hand, Z Flip3 empowers users to express themselves with bold color options, a sleek design, and premium features. This phone is available in 4 colors - Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black.

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G comes with a redesigned Cover Screen to make it easier to view notifications and messages without having to open Z Flip3. Packed with some of the latest camera features, users can take even more stunning selfies hands-free with Flex mode.

Plus, scrolling and sharing are super smooth owing to the 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The users can get immersive sound with incredible clarity, depth, and spatial effects.

Dr TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics said in a statement "With Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3, Samsung is once again redefining the possibilities with foldable smartphones that empower users with the flexibility and versatility needed for today's fast-paced world."

For the first time ever on a foldable smartphone, Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 are equipped with IPX84 water resistance, so users no longer have to worry when caught in the rain. Both devices are also built with new Armor Aluminum to protect against scratches and accidental drops. The revolutionary Hideaway Hinge enables the devices to stay in place at any angle for innovative user experiences with Flex mode7, and its enhanced Sweeper technology helps to repel dust and other particles and maintain the devices' durability.

In addition to these, Samsung brings Galaxy Buds2, designed to provide premium sound quality so you can immerse yourself at the moment. Galaxy Buds2 is the perfect companion to your Galaxy smartphone, tablet, or smart watch.

Galaxy Z Fold3 is available at a price of $1,799.99 in some developed markets, while the price tag for Galaxy Z Flip3 is $999.99, and Galaxy Bud2 is $149.99.

Additionally, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 Thom Browne Edition is available for pre-order beginning August 11, 2021, in selected markets.

The phones may hit the Bangladesh market in 6-8 weeks, while the price tags are yet to be announced.