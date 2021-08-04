Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G wins Best Smartphone award

Samsung's flagship phone, 'Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G', has won the Best Smartphone award in recognition of its top-notch features and innovative design at the recently-concluded Mobile World Congress (MWC 2021) held in Barcelona.

This award is part of the Global Mobile Awards. Introduced in 1996 by the GSMA and adjudicated by a panel of more than 250 global industry experts, the Global Mobile (Glomo) Awards is considered the highest honor within the mobile industry since these are meant to recognise the hardware, software, and services that drive innovation across the mobile industry worldwide.

This year, the jury selected Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G as the 'Best Smartphone' of the past year. This phone was declared the winner in consideration of different factors such as physical design and innovation, device performance, product usefulness in terms of functionality and features, price point, user experience, etc.

"We are honored to have been recognised in such a competitive category at this year's Glomo awards. Samsung has a long, proud history of driving innovation, and we aim to deliver devices that meet the needs of our users now and in the future," said Stephanie Choi, senior vice president and head of Marketing, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G stands out from other phones in many ways. Facilitated with Samsung's most intelligent screen, this phone comes with a 6.8-inch Dynamic Amoled 2X display and has the ability to adjust the display's refresh rate from 10Hz to 120Hz. It also features a 5,000mAh battery that can charge 50% within 30 minutes.

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G features a quad rear camera setup with 108MP pro-sensor, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses of 10MP. With all these stunning features incorporated into a sleek design, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G embodies Samsung's craftsmanship and scrupulous attention to detail.