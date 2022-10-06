OPPO launches F21s Pro

OPPO launches F21s Pro

OPPO has launched OPPO F21s Pro through first ever onstage drama of Bachelor Point. 

OPPO F21s Pro has some exciting features such as new color mélange S#75 achieved through OPPO Glow processing, anti-glare glass, 64MP camera setup along with microlens and self-developed RGBW technology and fast-charging facility, says a press release. 

The phone comes with a stunning 64MP AI Triple Camera setup along with a microlens that offers up to 30x magnification allowing users to capture any details regardless of how far it may be. On the front camera, the device has inherited the powerful Sony IMX709 flagship sensor from the OPPO F21 Pro, enabling Ultra-Sensing Selfie with the 32MP camera in the front. 

Moreover, for those who love to use smartphone for various tasks at a time for longer period of time, this phone comes with 4500mAh long-lasting battery offering never-ending power to the users. For faster charging facility, the phone has 33W SUPERVOOC charging facility. With the help of this, the users can talk for 2.68 hours with only 5 minutes' charge.
 

