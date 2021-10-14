Infinix introduces Helio G88 gaming processor with HOT 11s in Bangladesh

Smartphones

TBS Report
14 October, 2021, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2021, 10:48 pm

Infinix introduces Helio G88 gaming processor with HOT 11s in Bangladesh

The latest edition of the Hot series is expected to be available in Bangladesh market by this October.

TBS Report
14 October, 2021, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2021, 10:48 pm
Infinix introduces Helio G88 gaming processor with HOT 11s in Bangladesh

Infinix, a leading global smartphone brand, is all set to extend its smartphone line with the launch of the Infinix Hot 11S in Bangladesh market.

HOT 11s will give users a fantastic platform for playing action-packed games, consuming online media, watching movies and high-resolution photography.

The device will include the ultimate gaming processor, MediaTek Helio G88 Dual-Chip CPU to offer exceptional gaming experience to the users.

Additionally, HOT 11S is likely to feature 6.78" FHD + Silk-Like display with a 90HZ refresh rate and a 50MP F1.6 wide aperture triple- camera for capturing more detailed images in a single frame.

The Helio G88 Dual-Chip CPU from MediaTek, as well as Dar-link for game optimization, are anticipated to improve the Hot 11S series for the ideal gaming experience.

For gamers, the Mediatek Helio G88 Dual-Chip CPU is regarded as an extremely powerful chipset. The device will also include 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charge, which will potentially boost the user's mobile gaming experience substantially.

The Infinix Hot 11S Bangladesh edition will sport a 6.78" FHD silky-smooth display with a resolution of 1080*2460 at 90Hz, which would provide users with a perfect platform for consuming online media, playing action-packed games, and watching movies.

It is reported to be equipped with a 50MP F1.6 wide aperture triple-lens that allows it to capture stunning images in a variety of lighting settings. The front-facing 8MP wide-angle camera, which works in tandem with the Dual-Star light to increase face definition and brightness in the dark, captures great selfies day and night.

For those who are unaware, the upcoming Infinix Hot 11S will most likely to come with memory choices such as 4+128 GB, and 6+128 GB, all of which will operate on Android 11/XOS 7.6. On the other hand, the color options reported to be available are Polar Black, 7°Purple, Green Wave, and Silver Wave.

The debut of the Infinix Hot 11S is yet to be confirmed, however it is expected to arrive in Bangladesh.

