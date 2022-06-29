Shuttle co-founders named in Forbes Asia 30 Under 30

Co-founders of Shuttle – Reyasat Chowdhury and Jawwad Jahangir – have been named among the seven Bangladeshis who made it to the Forbes 30 under 30 list in 2022.

They are honored under the category of "Social Impact" for their contribution to providing a safe transportation service for women, which later expanded to serve a more extensive customer base.

Since its inception in 2018, Shuttle has raised overall funding of USD 1 million and has over 30,000 registered users.

