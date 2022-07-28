Samsung warns chip demand for phones, PCs to weaken as people shop less

Tech

Reuters
28 July, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 09:56 am

Related News

Samsung warns chip demand for phones, PCs to weaken as people shop less

Reuters
28 July, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 09:56 am
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said chip demand from smartphone and PC makers would weaken further in the second half of the year as people shop less, but that a fundamentally solid uptake of server memory chips provided a silver lining.

While the world's top maker of memory chips and smartphones turned in its best April-June operating profit since 2018 on strong server chip demand, its mobile business saw profits weakening amid geopolitical issues, inflation concerns, and higher components and logistics costs.

"In the memory business, server demand is expected to remain solid while PC and mobile demand is likely to see continued weakness," the South Korean company said on Thursday.

Earlier, San Diego-based Qualcomm Inc warned of a hit to fourth-quarter sales from cooling smartphone demand, adding to the chorus of voices cautioning about chip sales as red-hot inflation squeezes consumer spending.

Also, the Ukraine crisis and Covid-19 lockdowns in China, the world's biggest smartphone market, have worsened supply-chain snags, forcing many phone makers to cut orders for chips.

However, Samsung was relatively optimistic about demand for smartphones in the second half, saying supply disruptions for the company had mostly been resolved and that demand would either stay flat or even see a single-digit growth.

It is aiming for foldable phone sales to surpass that of its past flagship smartphone, Galaxy Note, in the second half.

Samsung's operating profit rose to 14.1 trillion won ($10.8 billion) for the quarter ended 30 June from 12.57 trillion won a year earlier, its highest second-quarter profit since 2018 and also slightly more than its own estimate of 14 trillion won.

The profit included chip profits of 9.98 trillion won and mobile business profits of 2.62 trillion won.

"Fundamental demand for server (memory chips) will stay solid as the investments in core infrastructure and new growth areas such as AI and 5G are expected to keep expanding, centering on major data centre companies," Samsung said.

TSMC, the world's largest contract-chipmaker, earlier this month also touted demand for its high-tech chips used in data centres.

However, smaller rival SK Hynix said on Wednesday that demand for server memory chips was likely to slow in the second half as data centre customers use up their inventory while bracing for recession.

Samsung's April-June revenue rose 21% to 77.2 trillion won.

A strong dollar also aided Samsung's chip profits, boosting its operating profit by about 1.3 trillion won versus the prior quarter, the company said.

Samsung's chip sales are made mainly in dollars, while it reports its profit in Korean won, so a firm greenback translates to higher chip earnings.

Shares of the company were flat in morning trade, versus a 0.7% rise in the wider market and a 0.8% drop in memory chip rival SK Hynix shares.

Top News / World+Biz

Samsung / PCs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

When is the ‘right time’ for working women to raise a family?

2h | Pursuit
Starting in 2019, Safepad Bangladesh has been providing reusable sanitary pads to adolescent girls and women in 37 districts all over the country. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Safepad Bangladesh: Bridging the gap between women and menstrual health management

4h | Panorama
Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

1d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Special offer of Secret Recipe on the occasion of Friendship Day

Special offer of Secret Recipe on the occasion of Friendship Day

3h | Videos
Why is Jeff Bezos one of the richest people in the world?

Why is Jeff Bezos one of the richest people in the world?

3h | Videos
The population of the country is now 16.5 crores

The population of the country is now 16.5 crores

3h | Videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MuPgBGYkY44

Students protest to increase campus security

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

4
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112