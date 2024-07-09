Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Summer 2024: Rumours, leaks, and where to watch it live

Samsung's much anticipated -and leaked!- Galaxy Unpacked event will begin tomorrow on Wednesday (9 July) at 7pm.

The event will be streamed live on YouTube and Samsung where they are expected to announce their latest and greatest in their tech stable.

Here is a cheat sheet from TechRadar on what are the biggest expected announcements before we get to the details:

Galaxy Z Fold 6: An update to Samsung's larger foldable phone.

Galaxy Z Flip 6: The smaller Galaxy foldable, possibly receiving a larger cover screen.

Galaxy Ring: Samsung's first smart ring, designed to track your health quietly in the background.

Galaxy Watch 7: A new standard smartwatch that may get a brand new look and boosted power efficiency

Galaxy Watch Ultra: Another brand new device, aimed at being a more rugged and premium smartwatch.

Galaxy Buds 3: Expected in standard and Pro varieties, these earbuds are both due for an upgrade, even though the rumour mill has been a little quiet.

All the following is a compilation of various leaks that have appeared in the preceding 3 months, and are subject to change per the official announcements

Credit: Samsung

Z Fold 6

Leaked images and claims show that the Fold 6 will have a wider orientation display, due to complaints over the previous models much more narrow cover display.

Likely to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Insider sources claim the new model will be up to $100 more expensive.

Camera hardware is unlikely to change.

A slew of new AI features are expected.

S-Pen integration seems unlikely.

Credit: Samsung

Z Flip 5

Main camera sensor seems to be improved from 12MP to 50MP.

May potentially house a large battery.

May improve cover display from 3.4in to 2.9in.

Likely to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Credit: Samsung

Galaxy Ring

Samsung teased the Galaxy Ring in January and is Samsung's first ring based fitness tracker.

Previews at other shows indicate nine sizes and three colours.

Weighs 3 grams.

Rumoured to include health monitoring features such as ECG sensor, sleep tracking, and blood flow measurements

More recent leaks detail Heart rate monitoring, temperature measurement and snore detection.

Credit: Samsung

Galaxy Watch 7

Potentially using a Exynos W940 chipset for better performance and efficiency.

Likely to be a 40mm design.

Features include "advanced" heart rate monitor, blood oxygen detection, stress and sleep quality analysis plus "various workout modes".

Potentially comes with a built in AI companion.

Rumoured to come with Sleep Apnea detection.

Credit: Samsung

Galaxy Watch Ultra

In addition to Watch 7 features, the Ultra is estimated to cost $700.

Likely to be a 47mm design.

Rugged design, with a larger battery and 100-meter water resistance.

Potentially a blood sugar monitoring function.

Credit: Samsung

