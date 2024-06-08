Samsung adds AI upscaling, ‘pulsating heat pipes’ to new gaming monitor

Photo: Collected

Samsung has introduced new features to its latest OLED gaming monitor, the Odyssey OLED G8, which is priced at $1,299.99.

This 32-inch monitor (model G80SD) includes AI-powered resolution upscaling and a proprietary anti-burn-in system with a "pulsating heat pipe".

The Odyssey OLED G8 uses the NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, the same chip found in Samsung's 2024 Neo QLED 8K TV. This processor allows content and games to be upscaled to nearly 4K resolution when using the monitor's built-in smart TV app and Gaming Hub. This makes the G80SD Samsung's first AI-powered gaming monitor, reports The Verge.

To address OLED burn-in, Samsung has updated the cooling system of the G80SD model with new "pulsating heat pipes" that are claimed to be five times more effective at dispersing heat compared to the previous graphite sheet method.

Additionally, the monitor can automatically reduce the brightness of static images, like taskbars or in-game heads-up displays.

The monitor retains its previously announced specifications: a flat display with a 3840 x 2160 resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It can deliver up to 250 nits of peak brightness and supports FreeSync Premium Pro to reduce screen lag and tearing.

While resolution upscaling has been available in TVs and streaming devices for some time, its performance in a gaming monitor setting remains to be seen.

As OLED gaming monitors gain popularity, Samsung's latest enhancements may help the Odyssey OLED G8 stand out in a competitive market.