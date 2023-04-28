RizzGPT's world of possibilities: AR glasses that let you talk to ChatGPT in real-time

Tech

TBS Report
28 April, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 28 April, 2023, 10:40 am

Related News

RizzGPT's world of possibilities: AR glasses that let you talk to ChatGPT in real-time

By merging AI and AR, Stanford students developed the tool which produces replies to queries posed during a conversation and can be viewed using AR glasses

TBS Report
28 April, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 28 April, 2023, 10:40 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The world of artificial intelligence is constantly evolving, and recent news has challenged the notion that the arrival of GPT-4 was the pinnacle of excitement. While we are familiar with using OpenAI's chatbot in a basic form, the company's upcoming plugins and APIs will soon make it possible for users to interact with ChatGPT using smart glasses. 

And Stanford students have already demonstrated the potential of this technology, signalling a promising future for AI-powered communication.

A team of students from Stanford University – Bryan Hau-Ping Chiang, Varun Shenoy, Alix Cui, and Adriano Hernandez –  have created a new tool called RizzGPT. This innovative tool uses AI and augmented reality (AR) to aid people navigate difficult conversations. 

With the help of the GPT-4 language model and Whisper, a voice recognition tool also developed by OpenAI, RizzGPT has the ability to generate responses to questions posed during a conversation. This innovative tool provides users with valuable insights and suggestions, paving the way for more productive and meaningful discussions.

By wearing AR glasses with a monocle, the responses generated by RizzGPT can be displayed in a manner that makes it appear as though the individual came up with the response themselves. 

The team behind this remarkable invention has dubbed it as 'real-time Charisma as a Service (CaaS).' They believe that this technology has the potential to revolutionise various fields with numerous potential applications, from assisting individuals with social anxiety to improving public speaking skills and aiding job interviews – RizzGPT opens up a world of possibilities.

The AI-powered speech recognition technology of Whisper is harnessed by RizzGPT to listen to conversations and generate contextually appropriate responses. This cutting-edge technology empowers RizzGPT.

The ChatGPT glasses were developed using Monocle AR technology from Brilliant Labs, which showcases the immense potential of combining AI and AR to tackle real-world problems. It will be fascinating to witness how this technology evolves and its impact on society in the years to come.

 

Features

ChatGPT / Glasses

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The body of Akif&#039;s custom road bike was built from locally sourced aluminium alloy pipes of various diameters, carefully welded to maintain the angles as per the rider’s height and body posture. Photo: Akif Hamid

Custom road bike: Building the right bike for the right users

1h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

RizzGPT's world of possibilities: AR glasses that let you talk to ChatGPT in real-time

41m | Tech
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said Bangladesh and Japan have successfully elevated their bilateral relations to a &quot;strategic partnership.&quot; Photo: Reuters

A new era of Japan-Bangladesh partnership

2h | Panorama
Caladiums: The perfect aroid for decor with the vibrant leaves and unique texture.

Aroids: The fascinating world of plants with strange flowers

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

16h | TBS Stories
Ukrainians running out of weapons

Ukrainians running out of weapons

15h | TBS World
The biggest folk fair of the country in Chittagong

The biggest folk fair of the country in Chittagong

17h | TBS Stories
Why 77% of world population are suffering from sleep disorder?

Why 77% of world population are suffering from sleep disorder?

1h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan