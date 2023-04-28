RizzGPT's world of possibilities: AR glasses that let you talk to ChatGPT in real-time

The world of artificial intelligence is constantly evolving, and recent news has challenged the notion that the arrival of GPT-4 was the pinnacle of excitement. While we are familiar with using OpenAI's chatbot in a basic form, the company's upcoming plugins and APIs will soon make it possible for users to interact with ChatGPT using smart glasses.

And Stanford students have already demonstrated the potential of this technology, signalling a promising future for AI-powered communication.

A team of students from Stanford University – Bryan Hau-Ping Chiang, Varun Shenoy, Alix Cui, and Adriano Hernandez – have created a new tool called RizzGPT. This innovative tool uses AI and augmented reality (AR) to aid people navigate difficult conversations.

With the help of the GPT-4 language model and Whisper, a voice recognition tool also developed by OpenAI, RizzGPT has the ability to generate responses to questions posed during a conversation. This innovative tool provides users with valuable insights and suggestions, paving the way for more productive and meaningful discussions.

By wearing AR glasses with a monocle, the responses generated by RizzGPT can be displayed in a manner that makes it appear as though the individual came up with the response themselves.

The team behind this remarkable invention has dubbed it as 'real-time Charisma as a Service (CaaS).' They believe that this technology has the potential to revolutionise various fields with numerous potential applications, from assisting individuals with social anxiety to improving public speaking skills and aiding job interviews – RizzGPT opens up a world of possibilities.

The AI-powered speech recognition technology of Whisper is harnessed by RizzGPT to listen to conversations and generate contextually appropriate responses. This cutting-edge technology empowers RizzGPT.

The ChatGPT glasses were developed using Monocle AR technology from Brilliant Labs, which showcases the immense potential of combining AI and AR to tackle real-world problems. It will be fascinating to witness how this technology evolves and its impact on society in the years to come.