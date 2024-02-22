Reddit in AI content licensing deal with Google

Tech

Reuters
22 February, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 01:15 pm

Related News

Reddit in AI content licensing deal with Google

The contract with Alphabet-owned Google is worth about $60 million per year

Reuters
22 February, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 01:15 pm
Reddit app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Reddit app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Social media platform Reddit has struck a deal with Google, to make its content available for training the search engine giant's artificial intelligence models, three people familiar with the matter said.

The contract with Alphabet-owned Google is worth about $60 million per year, according to one of the sources.

The deal underscores how Reddit, which is preparing for a high-profile stock market launch, is seeking to generate new revenue amid fierce competition for advertising dollars from the likes of TikTok and Meta Platform's, Facebook.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The sources were not authorized to speak to media and declined to be identified.

Reddit and Google declined to comment.

Bloomberg previously reported Reddit's content deal without naming the buyer.

Last year, Reddit said it would charge companies for access to its application programming interface (API) - the means by which it distributes its content. The agreement with Google is its first reported deal with a big AI company.

San Francisco-based Reddit, which has been looking at a stock float for more than three years, is preparing to make its initial public offering filing this week, which would detail its financials for the first time to potential IPO investors.

The filing could be available as early as Thursday, two of the sources said.

The company, which was valued at about $10 billion in a funding round in 2021, is seeking to sell about 10% of its shares in the offering, Reuters has previously reported.

Reddit's stock market launch would mark the first IPO of a major social media company since Pinterest floated its shares in 2019.

Makers of AI models have been busy clinching deals with content owners in recent months, aiming to diversify their training data beyond large scrapes of the internet. That practice is rife with potential copyright issues as many content creators have alleged that their content was used without permission.

Founded in 2005 by web developer Steve Huffman and entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is known for its manifold niche discussion groups, some of which boast tens of millions of members.

Top News / World+Biz

Reddit / Artificial Intelligence (AI) / Technology

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Dhakaites cannot miss the chocolate brown flying machine swooping on a rubbish bin and vanishing in thin air in no time. Photo: Sayed Zakir Hossain

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

2h | Earth
In Kurigram’s Khamar Bashpata char, where horse-drawn carts are common but electricity is not, a project is benefitting its residents affected by climate change. Photo: Courtesy

Midnight's sun in Kurigram: Improving the lives of char residents with solar power

6h | Panorama
Taxing social events such as weddings could discourage individuals from spending on the said events. In effect, it can negatively impact industries like event management. Photo: Farhan Raj/ Snap of The House

The absurdity of taxing wedding ceremonies

4h | Panorama
Puthiniloy Publication’s stall showcased a bunch of decorative pieces that look like giant books on all sides of their stall. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The aesthetics and architecture of Boi Mela stalls

22h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Biden insulted Putin as a bigot

Biden insulted Putin as a bigot

2h | Videos
AI assistant that can search and summarize PDFs

AI assistant that can search and summarize PDFs

3h | Videos
Book exchange festival at Chattogram University

Book exchange festival at Chattogram University

16h | Videos
Plastic Container Manufacturing Process

Plastic Container Manufacturing Process

17h | Videos