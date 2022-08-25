Privacy complaint targets Google over unsolicited ad emails

Tech

Reuters
25 August, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 12:38 pm

Related News

Privacy complaint targets Google over unsolicited ad emails

Reuters
25 August, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 12:38 pm
A sign is seen at the entrance to the Google retail store in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City, US, June 17, 2021. Photo : Reuters
A sign is seen at the entrance to the Google retail store in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City, US, June 17, 2021. Photo : Reuters

Google has breached a European Union court ruling by sending unsolicited advertising emails directly to the inbox of Gmail users, Austrian advocacy group noyb.eu said on Wednesday in a complaint filed with France's data protection watchdog.

The Alphabet unit, whose revenues mainly come from online advertising, should ask Gmail users for their prior consent before sending them any direct marketing emails, noyb.eu said, citing a 2021 decision by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJUE).

While Google's ad emails may look like normal ones, they include the word "Ad" in green letters on the left-hand side, below the subject of the email, noyb.eu said in its complaint. Also, they do not include a date, the advocacy group added.

"It's as if the postman was paid to remove the ads from your mailbox and put his own instead," said Romain Robert, programme director at noyb.eu, with reference to Gmail's anti-spam filters that put most unsolicited emails in a separate folder.

Google did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment. A spokesperson for the CNIL confirmed the authority had received the complaint and that it was being registered.

Vienna-based noyb.eu (None Of Your Business) chose CNIL, among other national data privacy watchdogs, because it's known for being one of the most vocal regulators within the EU, Robert said.

While any CNIL decision would be only applicable in France, it could compel Google to review its practices in the region.

Noyb.eu is an advocacy group founded by Austrian lawyer and privacy activist Max Schrems who won a high profile privacy case at Europe's top court in 2020.

The CNIL imposed a record fine of 150 million euros ($149 million) on Google earlier this year for making it difficult for internet users to refuse online trackers.

google / Privacy Policy / emails

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani addresses delegates during the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, India. Photo: Reuters

Adani takeover of NDTV: Another blow to India’s press freedom?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Reuters

5 years of Rohingya exodus: A people (still) without agency, trapped in a geopolitical tightrope

5h | Panorama
Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: DW

Six months that shook the world

1d | Panorama
Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

James Webb Telescope reveals incredible Jupiter

James Webb Telescope reveals incredible Jupiter

2h | Videos
Munni Saha to join a conversation with TBS

Munni Saha to join a conversation with TBS

2h | Videos
Ukrainian Premier League kicks off amid threat of Russian attacks

Ukrainian Premier League kicks off amid threat of Russian attacks

3h | Videos
Will the new office hours save fuel and electricity?

Will the new office hours save fuel and electricity?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

3
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

4
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

5
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally

6
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation