Pegasus: How to know you are hacked and ways to prevent it

A major journalistic investigation has found evidence of Israeli company NSO Group's Pegasus spyware being used by many governments around the world, including allegations of spying on prominent individuals, journalists, oppositions and human rights activists.

From a list of more 50,000 phone numbers, journalists identified more than 1,000 people in 50 countries reportedly under surveillance using the spyware.

How can I tell if I am being monitored?

It is in the very nature of spyware to remain covert and undetected on a device. Yet, there are mechanisms in place to show whether your device has been compromised.

The (relatively) easy way to determine this is to use the Amnesty International Mobile Verification Toolkit (MVT). This tool can run under either Linux or MacOS and can examine the files and configuration of your mobile device by analysing a backup taken from the phone.

Find the tool here- https://github.com/mvt-project/mvt

While the analysis won't confirm or disprove whether a device is compromised, it detects indicators of compromise which can provide evidence of infection.

In particular, the tool can detect the presence of specific software (processes) running on the device, as well as a range of domains used as part of the global infrastructure supporting a spyware network.

What can I do to be better protected?

Although most people are unlikely to be targeted by this type of spyware attack, there are still simple steps you can take to minimise your potential exposure not only to Pegasus but to other malicious attacks too.