'Over daily limit': Twitter users say they are unable to post amid outage

09 February, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 12:45 pm

FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

Twitter's support account on Thursday announced that users may be facing trouble with the platform without elaborating on the source of the glitch. "Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We're aware and working to get this fixed," it tweeted.

Tech news site The Information reported that Twitter boss Elon Musk told employees to pause feature development amidst solving the errors that cropped up Wednesday. "Please pause for now on new feature development in favor of maximizing system stability and robustness, especially with the Super Bowl coming up," Musk emailed Twitter staff, the report stated.

Users started complaining about the site being down from Wednesday afternoon, as per a report on CNBC. People trying to tweet received a message about exceeding the daily limit for posting on the site. According to The Mirror, internet crash tracking site Downdetector found that users reporting problems with the microblogging site spiked after 9.47 pm in the UK.

The hashtag 'Twitter down' started trending soon with many users sharing memes on the situation. While some were logged out from their accounts, other features like direct messages, retweets and Twitter mobile were also not working for users worldwide. Many suggested that Twitter is 'over capacity' as people trying to follow an account also received a similar message about 'daily limit'.

Reportedly, users could continue tweeting via scheduling posts using the calendar icon in the message box.

Meanwhile, a Reuters report stated that Meta's Facebook and Instagram were also down for thousands of users in the United States on Wednesday, as per Downdetector.

According to Twitter's website, the number of tweets per person is 2,400 per day and direct messages is 500. The company faced the current outage a day before the shutting down of the free version of its application programming interfaces (API).

On Sunday, Musk said he had to 'save' the app from bankruptcy and that the last three months had been 'extremely' challenging, in response to a report on 'personal challenges' faced by the billionaire.

