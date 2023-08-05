Optimize your storage: Delete duplicates from Apple and Google Photos

Tech

Each platform has its own approach to dealing with duplicates, making it easier for you to manage your media and keep your digital memories clutter-free

Photo management platforms offer efficient solutions to help you identify and remove duplicate copies. Photo Collected
Photo management platforms offer efficient solutions to help you identify and remove duplicate copies.

Duplicate photos and videos can be a real hassle, taking up valuable space on your devices and cloud storage and cluttering your precious memories. Luckily, popular photo management platforms like Apple Photos and Google Photos offer efficient solutions to help you identify and remove duplicate copies, leaving you with a well-organised collection of unique images and clips.

In this guide, we will walk you through the steps to clear up space and tidy your photo libraries in both Google Photos and Apple Photos. Each platform has its own approach to dealing with duplicates, making it easier for you to manage your media and keep your digital memories clutter-free.
So let's dive in and explore the simple yet effective methods for each service.

Declutter your Google Photos
Google Photos simplifies the process of managing duplicates by automatically detecting and preventing you from uploading duplicate photos and videos to your library. When you attempt to upload a folder containing media files that already exist in your collection, Google Photos smartly skips creating additional copies, keeping your cloud storage tidy.
However, if you're storing your photos and videos in original quality on Google Photos, you may still have duplicate copies taking up space on your local device, be it a computer or a phone.
To tackle this, consider removing the locally stored originals, ensuring that everything remains consolidated in the cloud, without redundant duplicates on your device. Should you require local access to specific files later on, you can effortlessly redownload them from your Google Photos library.
It's worth noting that Google Photos no longer provides an option to keep your cloud library in sync with a local folder. Therefore, if you want to maintain backup copies on your local storage, you'll need to download them manually or utilise Google Takeout to export your data.

Clearing up space in Apple Photos
Apple Photos, on the other hand, offers a built-in duplicates finder that simplifies the task of identifying and removing duplicate photos and videos. If you're using a Mac, launch the Photos app and navigate to the "Duplicates" entry in the left-hand navigation bar.
Clicking on it will display a list of identical copies of photos and videos. To streamline your library, click the "Merge X Items" option, and Apple Photos will retain only one copy of each duplicate.
On iOS devices, such as an iPhone or iPad, open the Photos app and head to the "Albums" section. Scroll down to locate the "Duplicates" album, which contains photos and videos with exact copies. To declutter your library, tap on the "Merge" button next to each entry in the list, and the duplicates will be removed.
Keep in mind that when you delete duplicates from Apple Photos, they are not immediately erased. Instead, Apple Photos moves them to the "Recently Deleted" album, where they remain for 30 days. During this grace period, you can restore any mistakenly deleted photos or videos or choose to delete them permanently before the 30-day window expires.
By following these straightforward steps in Google Photos and Apple Photos, you can efficiently manage and organise your photo libraries, optimising storage space and ensuring you have a streamlined collection free of unnecessary duplicates.

