OpenAI valued at $80 billion after deal, NYT reports

Tech

Reuters
17 February, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 01:08 pm

Related News

OpenAI valued at $80 billion after deal, NYT reports

The company would sell existing shares in a so-called tender offer led by venture firm Thrive Capital

Reuters
17 February, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 01:08 pm
OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Microsoft-backed MSFT.O OpenAI has completed a deal that values the artificial intelligence company at $80 billion or more, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the deal.

The company would sell existing shares in a so-called tender offer led by venture firm Thrive Capital, the report said.

Under the deal, employees will be able to cash out their shares of the company rather than a traditional funding round which would raise money for the business, the report added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

It agreed to a similar deal early last year. The venture capital firms Thrive Capital, Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz and K2 Global agreed to buy OpenAI shares in a tender offer, valuing the company at around $29 billion, the report said.

The launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT in late 2022 has kicked off the buzz around AI, prompting companies to explore ways to harness the power of the technology.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has also been reportedly in talks to raise funds for a chip venture as he looks to boost the world's chip-building capacity to drive new AI-related tools.

World+Biz / Global Economy

OpenAI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Local goes global

4h | Mode
The Metro Rail passing through Mirpur has made the commute a breath of fresh air for many. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Rise of Mirpur

7h | Panorama
Apart from the environmental effects from increased CO2 emissions, how the ever-increasing number of SUVs will be accommodated on the narrow streets of Dhaka is also a matter of concern. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why you should think twice before buying an SUV

1d | Panorama
As a child, Rubel used to come to the faculty of Fine Arts holding his father’s hand. And Rubel never left, establishing a small shop at the place his father departed from. Photos: Asma Sultana Prova

The mystical flute seller outside the faculty of Fine Arts

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Curd seller Ziaul Haque wins Ekushey Padak

Curd seller Ziaul Haque wins Ekushey Padak

19m | Videos
GDP growth slows to 6.07% in Q1 FY24

GDP growth slows to 6.07% in Q1 FY24

1h | Videos
There should be no regulatory category for stocks

There should be no regulatory category for stocks

4h | Videos
In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

1d | Videos