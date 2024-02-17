OpenAI, Meta and other tech giants sign effort to fight AI election interference

Tech

Reuters
17 February, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 12:58 pm

Related News

OpenAI, Meta and other tech giants sign effort to fight AI election interference

The agreement includes commitments to collaborate on developing tools for detecting misleading AI-generated images, video and audio, creating public awareness campaigns to educate voters on deceptive content and taking action on such content on their services

Reuters
17 February, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 12:58 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A group of 20 tech companies announced on Friday they have agreed to work together to prevent deceptive artificial-intelligence content from interfering with elections across the globe this year.

The rapid growth of generative artificial intelligence (AI), which can create text, images and video in seconds in response to prompts, has heightened fears that the new technology could be used to sway major elections this year, as more than half of the world's population is set to head to the polls.

Signatories of the tech accord, which was announced at the Munich Security Conference, include companies that are building generative AI models used to create content, including OpenAI, Microsoft (MSFT.O),  and Adobe (ADBE.O). Other signatories include social media platforms that will face the challenge of keeping harmful content off their sites, such as Meta Platforms (META.O), TikTok and X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The agreement includes commitments to collaborate on developing tools for detecting misleading AI-generated images, video and audio, creating public awareness campaigns to educate voters on deceptive content and taking action on such content on their services.

Technology to identify AI-generated content or certify its origin could include watermarking or embedding metadata, the companies said.

The accord did not specify a timeline for meeting the commitments or how each company would implement them.

"I think the utility of this (accord) is the breadth of the companies signing up to it," said Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Meta Platforms.

"It's all good and well if individual platforms develop new policies of detection, provenance, labelling, watermarking and so on, but unless there is a wider commitment to do so in a shared interoperable way, we're going to be stuck with a hodgepodge of different commitments," Clegg said.

Generative AI is already being used to influence politics and even convince people not to vote.

In January, a robocall using fake audio of US President Joe Biden circulated to New Hampshire voters, urging them to stay home during the state's presidential primary election.

Despite the popularity of text-generation tools like OpenAI's ChatGPT, the tech companies will focus on preventing harmful effects of AI photos, videos and audio, partly because people tend to have more scepticism with text, said Dana Rao, Adobe's chief trust officer, in an interview.

"There's an emotional connection to audio, video and images," he said. "Your brain is wired to believe that kind of media."

Top News / World+Biz

AI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Local goes global

4h | Mode
The Metro Rail passing through Mirpur has made the commute a breath of fresh air for many. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Rise of Mirpur

7h | Panorama
Apart from the environmental effects from increased CO2 emissions, how the ever-increasing number of SUVs will be accommodated on the narrow streets of Dhaka is also a matter of concern. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why you should think twice before buying an SUV

1d | Panorama
As a child, Rubel used to come to the faculty of Fine Arts holding his father’s hand. And Rubel never left, establishing a small shop at the place his father departed from. Photos: Asma Sultana Prova

The mystical flute seller outside the faculty of Fine Arts

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Curd seller Ziaul Haque wins Ekushey Padak

Curd seller Ziaul Haque wins Ekushey Padak

21m | Videos
GDP growth slows to 6.07% in Q1 FY24

GDP growth slows to 6.07% in Q1 FY24

1h | Videos
There should be no regulatory category for stocks

There should be no regulatory category for stocks

4h | Videos
In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

1d | Videos