OnePlus’s upcoming phone will let you actually use it in pouring rain

OnePlus is poised to transform smartphone interaction with its groundbreaking feature on the upcoming OnePlus Ace 2 Pro. The smartphone's pioneering "Rain Water Touch" screen uses advanced algorithms and a dedicated chip to accurately detect touches even when the screen is wet.

In a recent Weibo video shared by OnePlus, the "Rain Water Touch" feature is showcased in action. This advancement addresses a longstanding challenge faced by users of various smartphones, notably the premium models from Apple and Samsung.

The video not only underscores the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro's mastery in wet conditions but also contrasts it with the struggles of an iPhone 14 Pro under similar circumstances. The relatable experience of trying to unlock a wet phone resonates with viewers,

highlighting the convenience and reliability of OnePlus' new innovation. This feature promises to transform rainy-day phone usage, eliminating the annoyance of unresponsive screens.

While the initial release is slated for China on 16 August, global availability has yet to be confirmed.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a common feature among flagship phones, and 24 GB of LPPDDR5X RAM.

OnePlus' "Rain Water Touch" screen exemplifies the brand's commitment to user-centric innovation and could reshape the future of smartphone interaction. As users eagerly await the chance to experience this game-changing feature, OnePlus continues to solidify its reputation as a trailblazer in the tech industry.