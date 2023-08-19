OnePlus’s upcoming phone will let you actually use it in pouring rain

Tech

TBS Report
19 August, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 03:30 pm

Related News

OnePlus’s upcoming phone will let you actually use it in pouring rain

Innovative screen technology sets the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro apart, overcoming the vexing wet-touch barrier

TBS Report
19 August, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 03:30 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

OnePlus is poised to transform smartphone interaction with its groundbreaking feature on the upcoming OnePlus Ace 2 Pro. The smartphone's pioneering "Rain Water Touch" screen uses advanced algorithms and a dedicated chip to accurately detect touches even when the screen is wet.

In a recent Weibo video shared by OnePlus, the "Rain Water Touch" feature is showcased in action. This advancement addresses a longstanding challenge faced by users of various smartphones, notably the premium models from Apple and Samsung.

The video not only underscores the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro's mastery in wet conditions but also contrasts it with the struggles of an iPhone 14 Pro under similar circumstances. The relatable experience of trying to unlock a wet phone resonates with viewers,

highlighting the convenience and reliability of OnePlus' new innovation. This feature promises to transform rainy-day phone usage, eliminating the annoyance of unresponsive screens.

While the initial release is slated for China on 16 August, global availability has yet to be confirmed.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a common feature among flagship phones, and 24 GB of LPPDDR5X RAM.

OnePlus' "Rain Water Touch" screen exemplifies the brand's commitment to user-centric innovation and could reshape the future of smartphone interaction. As users eagerly await the chance to experience this game-changing feature, OnePlus continues to solidify its reputation as a trailblazer in the tech industry.

New technology / innovation / Smartphone / upgrade / new feature

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/ Filmism

Winter can wait, but not your wedding

3h | Mode
Crushed plastic bottles and containers bound in bales in China. Photo: Bloomberg

Net zero is stalling out. What now?

3h | Panorama
Qatar hosted a rare meeting between officials from the United Stated and the Taliban-led Afghan administration. The Taliban delegation photographed in Qatar on 12 August. Photo: Collected

Two years under Taliban rule: How is Afghanistan faring?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Is your car engine rattling? Someone might have stolen the catalytic converter

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

16h | TBS SPORTS
US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

21h | TBS World
3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

1d | TBS Career
The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country