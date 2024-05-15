OnePlus officially enters Bangladeshi market with first locally made smartphone

OnePlus, a renowned global leader in smartphone technology, has officially launched its operations in Bangladesh with a grand event at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Dhaka on 14 May.

The launch highlighted the introduction of the OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G, the brand's first smartphone produced in Bangladesh, signalling a significant expansion in the country.

During the event attended by tech influencers, media professionals, and various corporate representatives, OnePlus not only unveiled its new smartphone but also detailed its production and comprehensive after-sales services in Bangladesh.

The company has quickly built a robust consumer base in the region, bolstered by its promise of exceptional and dedicated support for all users.

OnePlus Bangladesh is taking customer service a step further by offering free repair services for the "green line" display issue on global versions of its smartphones, regardless of warranty status.

At the outset, 35 after-sales service locations, including 22 service centers and 13 service points, will provide these services nationwide. Furthermore, OnePlus Bangladesh will provide a 7-day replacement warranty and a 12-month service warranty for the global version of its products.

Md Rubait Ferdous Chowdhury, After-sales Service Director at OnePlus Bangladesh, emphasized the company's commitment to user satisfaction. "Our initiative to offer free repair services for display issues reflects our dedication to ensuring a positive experience for every OnePlus user in the country," he stated.

The newly launched OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G, described as "bigger, louder, and faster," features the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G Platform, a substantial 5000mAh battery, and 33W SUPERVOOCTM flash charging.

Starting with the Nord N30 SE 5G, OnePlus aims to broaden its portfolio with a range of 5G smartphones produced locally.

The OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G will be available for pre-order from 15 May and in stores from 22 May at a price of Tk15,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB ROM variant. An enticing Welcome Offer includes a raffle draw giving customers the chance to buy the device for just Tk30,000 and win prizes like OnePlus Nord Buds 2 or a t-shirt.

Menk Wang, CEO of OnePlus Bangladesh, expressed enthusiasm about the launch: "Our mission has always been to share the best technology with the world, and launching in Bangladesh allows us to extend our vision here. By establishing local production and introducing our range of products, we're providing direct access to our latest technology at the most competitive prices."

The event also introduced other products from the OnePlus ecosystem, including the OnePlus Watch 2 and OnePlus Pad 2, enriching the digital lifestyle of users in Bangladesh. For more information on these products, tech enthusiasts can visit the official OnePlus Bangladesh website.