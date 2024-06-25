OnePlus Bangladesh launches feature-packed flagship-level OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G 

OnePlus has just opened a new chapter of innovation by delivering an all-around flagship-level user experience with the launch of a cutting-edge smartphone model—OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G.

The device was launched officially in Bangladesh on 24 June. reads a press release.

Offering a suite of impressive features, the device promises to provide unparalleled performance at a great value and is now up for pre-orders with lucrative pre-order benefits and attractive gifts. Locally made OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G has passed all required testing by Bangladesh Government to ensure quality and confidence in their product.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G comes with a 5,500mAh High-capacity Battery allowing users two days of regular use on a full charge, 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging with which the decvice can can be charged from 1% to 100% in just 52 minutes and a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display that boasts a peak brightness of 2,100 nits and smooth experience, delivering massive improvements in illumination, color uniformity, viewing angle, and lifespan compared to previous generation LCD technology.

With a 50MP LYTIA 600 main camera sensor with OIS, a 2MP depth-assist camera, and a 16MP front camera, this innovation-fueled smartphone model provides photography enthusiasts with a one-of-a-kind photography experience to make the best moments in life more memorable. Featuring the Snapdragon® 695 5G Mobile Platform powered by OnePlus' proprietary Trinity Engine, the device provides enhanced connectivity to ensure uninterrupted performance, from faster file sharing, stable gaming, and super-fast download speeds of up to 2.0 Gbps, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G delivers a flagship-rivalling long-lasting and bright experience that exceeds all expectations.

Smartphone enthusiasts and OnePlus fans can now experience all these remarkable features and enjoy more benefits by pre-ordering the device. Customers can conveniently place pre-orders on Daraz, Pickaboo, Dolbear, Gadget & Gear and all OnePlus retail stores & offline channels accoss the country. On pre-orders, all customers will receive a OnePlus gift box comprising exciting items "And" pre-order customers through offline stores will also be eligible to participate in a raffle draw to win another OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G smartphone or OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2.

Available in two colorways —Super Silver and Mega Blue, the price of OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G (8GB RAM + 256GB ROM) starts from Tk27,999. The pre-orders for the device will begin on 25 June and will continue till 6 July.