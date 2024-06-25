OnePlus Bangladesh launches feature-packed flagship-level OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G 

Tech

Press Release
25 June, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 10:08 pm

Related News

OnePlus Bangladesh launches feature-packed flagship-level OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G 

Longer, brighter and smoother smartphone experience beyond all expectations 

Press Release
25 June, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 10:08 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

OnePlus has just opened a new chapter of innovation by delivering an all-around flagship-level user experience with the launch of a cutting-edge smartphone model—OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G.

The device was launched officially in Bangladesh on 24 June. reads a press release.

Offering a suite of impressive features, the device promises to provide unparalleled performance at a great value and is now up for pre-orders with lucrative pre-order benefits and attractive gifts. Locally made OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G has passed all required testing by Bangladesh Government to ensure quality and confidence in their product.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G comes with a 5,500mAh High-capacity Battery allowing users two days of regular use on a full charge, 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging with which the decvice can can be charged from 1% to 100% in just 52 minutes and a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display that boasts a peak brightness of 2,100 nits and smooth experience, delivering massive improvements in illumination, color uniformity, viewing angle, and lifespan compared to previous generation LCD technology. 

With a 50MP LYTIA 600 main camera sensor with OIS, a 2MP depth-assist camera, and a 16MP front camera, this innovation-fueled smartphone model provides photography enthusiasts with a one-of-a-kind photography experience to make the best moments in life more memorable. Featuring the Snapdragon® 695 5G Mobile Platform powered by OnePlus' proprietary Trinity Engine, the device provides enhanced connectivity to ensure uninterrupted performance, from faster file sharing, stable gaming, and super-fast download speeds of up to 2.0 Gbps, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G delivers a flagship-rivalling long-lasting and bright experience that exceeds all expectations.

Smartphone enthusiasts and OnePlus fans can now experience all these remarkable features and enjoy more benefits by pre-ordering the device. Customers can conveniently place pre-orders on Daraz, Pickaboo, Dolbear, Gadget & Gear and all OnePlus retail stores & offline channels accoss the country. On pre-orders, all customers will receive a OnePlus gift box comprising exciting items "And" pre-order customers through offline stores will also be eligible to participate in a raffle draw to win another OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G smartphone or OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2.  

Available in two colorways —Super Silver and Mega Blue, the price of OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G (8GB RAM + 256GB ROM) starts from Tk27,999. The pre-orders for the device will begin on 25 June and will continue till 6 July.

OnePlus / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: AFP

Room practice captain and a shaving foam all-rounder

7h | Features
Earlier this June, veteran architect Jalal Ahmed, along with his partners, launched Archiconnect – a platform to connect people with architects, designers, builders and much more. Photo: Courtesy

Archiconnect: Don't be afraid of hiring an architect

11h | Panorama
Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

1d | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where does Bangladesh stand in the $600 billion semiconductor market?

Where does Bangladesh stand in the $600 billion semiconductor market?

1h | Videos
The Afghan triumph of 22 yards is no longer an omen

The Afghan triumph of 22 yards is no longer an omen

30m | Videos
Xi Jinping made major changes in the Chinese military

Xi Jinping made major changes in the Chinese military

2h | Videos
Julian Assange will receive compensation for his imprisonment

Julian Assange will receive compensation for his imprisonment

4h | Videos