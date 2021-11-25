Nokia launches smartphones made in Bangladesh

Nokia G-series handsets are now being made at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City at Kaliakair of Gazipur.

HMD Global Bangladesh today announced the launch of the smartphones in Bangladesh market with the introduction of the G10 and the G20 models.

The launching event titled "Made in Bangladesh" took place at Sheraton Hotel in Banani of the capital.

Farhan Rashid, head of business, HMD Global Bangladesh, Raquibul Kabir, managing director, Union Group and Alvee Rana, Director, Union Group unveiled the phones.

Alvee Rana said, "Being a partner of a Global brand like Nokia is a big honour for us. We have set up the factory following the European standards set by HMD Global. The made is Bangladesh handsets will certainly help us to gain more market share in the smartphone market as well as providing consumers more affordable handsets."

Ravi Kunwar, General Manager Pan Asia, HMD Global said "The launch of the Bangladeshi assembled handsets along with the introduction of the factory is a milestone in our journey"

Both G10 and G20 have three-day battery life – the longest yet on a Nokia smartphone.

The Nokia G20 is supported by Android with three years of monthly security updates and two years of OS updates. It has face and side fingerprint unlocks, 6.5" teardrop display, 48MP camera, ample storage and OZO surround audio.

Nokia G10 has a triple rear camera and advanced imaging with AI-enhanced shooting modes.

Vibrant Software (BD) Ltd, a joint venture of UK-based Vibrant Software and Union Group of Bangladesh, has set up the first factory to manufacture the Nokia smartphones in Bangladesh.

The two-storied factory has been constructed in Block-5 of Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City at Kaliakair, Gazipur. It is equipped with advanced technology and multiple quality control systems, both automated and human-operated, to ensure the highest quality of finished products.

Initially, the factory will process 300 units of smartphones every day through six production lines of which four are for assembling and two for packaging. The plant is facilitated with all required infrastructure, including its own testing laboratory and employs around 200 workers.

The price for the locally produced Nokia smartphones will be 30% cheaper compared to the imported handsets. The G10 model will retail at Tk13,499 and the G20 will be sold at Tk14,999.

The local mobile handset manufacturing industry began its journey back in 2017 with Walton launching their production in Bangladesh.

Since then, a total of 10/12 manufacturers have begun manufacturing here, including big smartphone brands like Samsung, Symphony, Oppo, Realme, and Xiaomi. These brands are responsible for 85%of local smartphone production and 55% of local demand for both smartphones and feature phones.

According to the BTRC, the total number of phones manufactured and imported in the country in the fiscal year 2019-20 was 29.48 million units. Ten businesses produced 16.21 million units locally whereas 13.27 million were imported.