Noise Buds VS303 launched with Hyper Sync technology

Noise has announced the launch of its the latest pair of TWS earbuds – the Buds VS303 at an introductory price of ₹1799 (approximately Tk2,100).

This is Noise's latest TWS offering that joins the super affordable lot of earbuds in the market. The new buds can be bought right now off the official company website and from Amazon.

The Noise Buds VS303 are powered by Noise's in-house Hyper Sync technology that promises to offer enhanced voice and sound clarity. The buds come with an active playtime of 6 hours on a single charge and a total of 24 hours of playback coupled with the charging case.

The Noise Buds VS303 are available in two colours - Black and Blue. The buds are housed in a circular charging case which has a matte texture to match the earbuds and the Type C USB cable. The buds are designed with 13mm drivers and can charge fully in 1.5 hours. The Noise Buds VS303 are Bluetooth 5.0 compatible which should allow them to pair seamlessly with smartphones. They also come with a 10-meter wireless range, as the company says.

The buds are compatible with Android and iOS and support Google Assistant and Siri voice assistants and have full-touch control function feature that can be used for controlling your playback, change the volume, control calls, etc.

"We're ecstatic to launch another economical TWS earbuds that offers a defined design and powerful sound quality. The Buds VS303, which are equipped with a multitude of features, can undertake various commands through the voice-assistant. We are diversifying our portfolio and exploring contemporary ideas with our technology.

Noise has progressed remarkably in catering to the specific needs of its consumers and contributing to a productive lifestyle at an affordable price. At Noise, our efforts to consistently build and share new products with our audience remain unwavering," said Gaurav Khatri, CEO and Co-founder, Noise, speaking about the launch.