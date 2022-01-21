Netflix's modest growth forecast casts pall over streaming

Tech

Reuters
21 January, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 05:48 pm

Related News

Netflix's modest growth forecast casts pall over streaming

Netflix projected gains of 2.5 million subscribers in the January through March quarter, roughly two-thirds of the 4 million customers added in the same period a year earlier

Reuters
21 January, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 05:48 pm
Netflix&#039;s modest growth forecast casts pall over streaming

Even as Netflix Inc executives sought to reassure investors in a Thursday video interview that its long-term prospects for streaming media remain bright, with its popular series "Bridgerton" returning for a second season and a science-fiction film starring Ryan Reynolds coming soon, shares slipped.

By the end of the 45-minute earnings interview, Netflix stock was down more than 20%, casting a pall over the entertainment industry. Wall Street analysts and the company's own executives struggled to explain why the world's dominant streaming service forecast modest growth for the first three months of 2022, when many had anticipated a return to predictable, pre-pandemic quarterly gains.

"It's tough to say exactly why our acquisition hasn't kind of recovered to pre-Covid levels," said Netflix CFO Spencer Neumann. "It's probably a bit of just overall Covid overhang that's still happening after two years of a global pandemic that we're still unfortunately not fully out of, some macroeconomic strain in some parts of the world, like Latin America, in particular."

Stocks of tech and media companies that have invested heavily on streaming, including the Walt Disney Co, ViacomCBS and Roku, all dropped in after-hours trading.

Netflix projected gains of 2.5 million subscribers in the January through March quarter, roughly two-thirds of the 4 million customers added in the same period a year earlier. Wall Street analysts pointed to heightened competition and a slower-than-anticipated return to normalcy after the distortions of the pandemic as possible factors.

Pivotal Research Group analyst Jeff Wlodarczak said Netflix and other services that added subscribers during the pandemic lockdown in early 2020 - including Disney+ and Peloton - are struggling to regain equilibrium after outsized gains.

"Streaming is not over, it is the future," Wlodarczak wrote. "And today, streaming still has a relatively small percentage of global television viewership."

Others saw Netflix's muted first-quarter forecast as a sign of intensifying competition - though co-CEO Ted Sarandos told investors: "We didn't see a hit to our engagement. We didn't see a hit to retention - all of those things that would classically lead you to looking at competition."

Rival services, such as Disney's Disney+, WarnerMedia's HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video, are spending billions on content to attract subscribers.

"The reality is that the streaming market has become saturated," wrote Mike Proulx, vice president of research for Forrester. "This translates to more choice for consumers, who are growing concerned with the aggregate costs of their streaming subscriptions."

Though 90 percent of Netflix's growth is expected to come from outside its home market, analysts are closely tracking how Netflix's latest price increase, which boosted the cost of a monthly subscription to $15, will affect subscriptions in the United States and Canada.

"Whether Netflix can retain subscribers at historical rates now that their most popular tier costs the same as HBO Max after their most recent price increase will be important to gauge," wrote Joe McCormack, Analyst at Third Bridge, "As we head into a 2022 year that many seem to believe will come with streaming video subscriber saturation overall."

Netflix co-Founder Reed Hastings told investors there's ample room for growth, as streaming gradually replaces traditional television over the next decade or two.

"For now, we're just like staying calm," he said.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

netflix / netflix growth / netflix growth forecast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Of birds, books and beyond

3h | Panorama
Professor Md Mizanur Rahman and Sheikh Kabir Hossain. Illustration: TBS

Why most Bangladeshis are not covered by insurance

5h | Panorama
Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

2d | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

22h | Videos
Record tea production in country’s history

Record tea production in country’s history

23h | Videos
Legendary 'Collarwali' Tigress passes away in Madhya Pradesh

Legendary 'Collarwali' Tigress passes away in Madhya Pradesh

23h | Videos
Narayan Debnath: spread the colors of imagination in the childhood

Narayan Debnath: spread the colors of imagination in the childhood

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre