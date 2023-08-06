Musk's X to pay legal bills of people 'unfairly treated' for posting on platform

06 August, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 05:12 pm

Late last month, Musk said that monthly users of X reached a "new high" and shared a graph that showed the latest count as over 540 million

FILE PHOTO: Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk gets in a Tesla car as he leaves a hotel in Beijing, China May 31, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk gets in a Tesla car as he leaves a hotel in Beijing, China May 31, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

Elon Musk has said his X social media platform will pay the legal bills and sue on the behalf of people who have been treated unfairly by employers because of posting or liking something on the site formerly known as Twitter.

"If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill," Musk said in a post on X late on Saturday, adding that there will be no limits to funding the bills.

"And we won't just sue, it will be extremely loud and we will go after the boards of directors of the companies too," Musk said later in response to a post about nothing changing behavior in the US faster than a threat of legal action.

Musk says fight with Zuckerberg will be live-streamed on X

Late last month, Musk said that monthly users of X reached a "new high" and shared a graph that showed the latest count as over 540 million.

The figures came as the company is going through organizational changes and is looking to boost falling advertising revenue.

It was also the latest in a series of comments from X executives claiming strong traction in usage, after Meta Platforms launched a competing platform called Threads on 5 July.

After 17 years with an iconic blue bird logo that came to symbolize the broadcasting of ideas to the world, billionaire Musk renamed Twitter as X and unveiled a new logo in July, marking a focus on building an "everything app."

Musk earlier in July had said that the platform's cash flow remains negative because of a nearly 50% drop in advertising revenue and a heavy debt load. An upturn in advertising revenue that had been expected in June failed to materialize.

