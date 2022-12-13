Musk's Twitter disbands its Trust and Safety advisory group

Tech

AP/UNB
13 December, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 10:04 am

Related News

Musk's Twitter disbands its Trust and Safety advisory group

AP/UNB
13 December, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 10:04 am
Musk&#039;s Twitter disbands its Trust and Safety advisory group

Elon Musk's Twitter has dissolved its Trust and Safety Council, the advisory group of around 100 independent civil, human rights and other organizations that the company formed in 2016 to address hate speech, child exploitation, suicide, self-harm and other problems on the platform.

The council had been scheduled to meet with Twitter representatives Monday night. But Twitter informed the group via email that it was disbanding it shortly before the meeting was to take place, according to multiple members.

The council members, who provided images of the email from Twitter to The Associated Press, spoke on the condition of anonymity due to fears of retaliation.

"Our work to make Twitter a safe, informative place will be moving faster and more aggressively than ever before and we will continue to welcome your ideas going forward about how to achieve this goal," said the email, which was signed "Twitter."

The volunteer group provided expertise and guidance on how Twitter could better combat hate, harassment and other harms but didn't have any decision-making authority and didn't review specific content disputes.

"Twitter's Trust and Safety Council was a group of volunteers who over many years gave up their time when consulted by Twitter staff to offer advice on a wide range of online harms and safety issues," tweeted council member Alex Holmes. "At no point was it a governing body or decision making."

Twitter, which is based in San Francisco, had confirmed the meeting with the council Thursday in an email in which it promised an "open conversation and Q&A" with Twitter staff, including the new head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin.

That came on the same day that three council members announced they were resigning in a public statement posted on Twitter that said that "contrary to claims by Elon Musk, the safety and wellbeing of Twitter's users are on the decline."

Those former council members soon became the target of online attacks after Musk amplified criticized of them and Twitter's past leadership for allegedly not doing enough to stop child sexual exploitation on the platform.

"It is a crime that they refused to take action on child exploitation for years!" Musk tweeted.

A growing number of attacks on the council led to concerns from some remaining members who sent an email to Twitter on Monday demanding the company stop misrepresenting its role.

Those false accusations by Twitter leaders were "endangering current and former Council members," the email said.

The Trust and Safety Council, in fact, had as one of its advisory groups one that focused on child exploitation. This included the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the Rati Foundation and YAKIN, or Youth Adult Survivors & Kin in Need.

Top News / World+Biz

Elon Musk / Twitter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

India cancelled 86% of the then-existing cash in the economy six years ago but has nonetheless failed to break their affinity for banknotes. Photo: Bloomberg

Got change? Why digital cash needs to feel real

1h | Panorama
Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

Covid-19: The one that got away from us

1h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

How ads influence our everyday lives

2h | Thoughts
Community Spaces for Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar camps has received this year’s Aga Khan Award, one of the most prestigious recognitions in architecture. Photo: Courtesy

Rohingya Community Space: A dignified response to the crisis

1h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Homemade food business in Faridpur

Homemade food business in Faridpur

1h | TBS Stories
New dream ball introduced for World Cup’s final matches

New dream ball introduced for World Cup’s final matches

14h | TBS SPORTS
Deepika as Lady Singham

Deepika as Lady Singham

15h | TBS Entertainment
Argentina has a 100% winning record in semis

Argentina has a 100% winning record in semis

16h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis