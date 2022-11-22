Musk tells Twitter staff no more layoffs planned

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk attends the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk told staff in an ongoing all-hands meeting that the social media company does not plan more layoffs, according to a tweet by a Verge reporter.

Instead, the company is now recruiting people in engineering and sales roles, Verge Deputy Editor Alex Heath said.

Twitter has had a bumpy ride since Musk acquired it for $44 billion last month.

The company has cut its global staff size by about half, while Musk has also raised the possibility of Twitter going bankrupt.