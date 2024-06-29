Motorola's new Razr phones aim to blend fashion and innovation

Tech

TBS Report
29 June, 2024, 08:15 am
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 08:15 am

Related News

Motorola's new Razr phones aim to blend fashion and innovation

Both phones come in various colours and finishes, including a nostalgic pink option for the Razr Plus

TBS Report
29 June, 2024, 08:15 am
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 08:15 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Motorola has introduced two new foldable phones, the Razr Plus and Razr, which come with fun new features and aim to blend fashion and innovation.

The Razr Plus and Razr come in various colours and finishes, including a nostalgic pink option for the Razr Plus. The phones have vegan leather backs in different textures, making them pleasant to hold.

According to CNET, both phones have a new hinge that is 30% smaller than last year's models, reducing the number of moving parts and areas where dust can enter. Both phones are rated IPX8 for water resistance, meaning they can survive underwater for 30 minutes.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Both phones have the same display size of 6.9 inches, but the Razr Plus has a 165Hz refresh rate, while the Razr has a 120Hz refresh rate. They have two external cameras with 50 megapixels. The Razr Plus features a new 2x telephoto camera, while the Razr retains its 13-megapixel ultrawide camera from last year.

The Razr Plus has the Snapdragon 8S Gen 3 chip and comes with a 4,000 mAh battery, offering 45-watt wired charging, 15-watt wireless charging, and 5-watt reverse wireless charging capabilities.

Meanwhile, the base variant Razr is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300x chip and a 4,200 mAh battery, supporting 30-watt wired charging and 15-watt wireless charging.

The Razr Plus includes Moto AI, enhancing camera features and has a feature called "Pay Attention," which records and transcribes conversations, and "Style Sync," generating wallpapers to match your outfit.

Google Gemini is built into the Razr Plus and can be accessed via the cover screen.

These two smartphones also come with Motorola's new water touch technology in both internal and cover screens, enabling them to respond to taps, touches, and swipes even in the rain, similar to the OnePlus 12.

The Razr Plus will be available for preorder in July for around $1,000, while the standard Razr model for $700.

Motorola / Motorola Razr / Flip Phone / Smartphone

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

19h | Panorama
Sajib Ranjan Biswas (left) and Rajesh Saha create sound effects for a movie scene at their Cowbell Studio. The duo represents the new generation of Foley artists in Bangladesh, striving to elevate the art form in the digital age. Photo: Courtesy

The art of Foley: Crafting cinematic soundscapes at FDC

22h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Declining share of consumption in GDP

19h | Panorama
Students hold placards showing discontent over the High Court’s decision to reinstate the quota system in government jobs. Photo: UNB

Quotas in govt jobs should not be treated as a binary problem

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biden’s disastrous debate accelerates doubts over candidacy

Biden’s disastrous debate accelerates doubts over candidacy

13h | Videos
Chittagong University campus is like a kingdom of music

Chittagong University campus is like a kingdom of music

5m | Videos
Einstein atomic bomb letter to be auctioned

Einstein atomic bomb letter to be auctioned

11h | Videos
Bangladesh to earn Tk5.5 crore from ICC for T20 World Cup performance

Bangladesh to earn Tk5.5 crore from ICC for T20 World Cup performance

15h | Videos