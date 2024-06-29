Motorola's new Razr phones aim to blend fashion and innovation

Motorola has introduced two new foldable phones, the Razr Plus and Razr, which come with fun new features and aim to blend fashion and innovation.

The Razr Plus and Razr come in various colours and finishes, including a nostalgic pink option for the Razr Plus. The phones have vegan leather backs in different textures, making them pleasant to hold.

According to CNET, both phones have a new hinge that is 30% smaller than last year's models, reducing the number of moving parts and areas where dust can enter. Both phones are rated IPX8 for water resistance, meaning they can survive underwater for 30 minutes.

Both phones have the same display size of 6.9 inches, but the Razr Plus has a 165Hz refresh rate, while the Razr has a 120Hz refresh rate. They have two external cameras with 50 megapixels. The Razr Plus features a new 2x telephoto camera, while the Razr retains its 13-megapixel ultrawide camera from last year.

The Razr Plus has the Snapdragon 8S Gen 3 chip and comes with a 4,000 mAh battery, offering 45-watt wired charging, 15-watt wireless charging, and 5-watt reverse wireless charging capabilities.

Meanwhile, the base variant Razr is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300x chip and a 4,200 mAh battery, supporting 30-watt wired charging and 15-watt wireless charging.

The Razr Plus includes Moto AI, enhancing camera features and has a feature called "Pay Attention," which records and transcribes conversations, and "Style Sync," generating wallpapers to match your outfit.

Google Gemini is built into the Razr Plus and can be accessed via the cover screen.

These two smartphones also come with Motorola's new water touch technology in both internal and cover screens, enabling them to respond to taps, touches, and swipes even in the rain, similar to the OnePlus 12.

The Razr Plus will be available for preorder in July for around $1,000, while the standard Razr model for $700.