Microsoft shuts down Internet Explorer after 27 years

Tech

Hindustan Times
15 June, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 08:45 pm

Related News

Microsoft shuts down Internet Explorer after 27 years

First released in 1995 as an add-on package for Windows 95, the browser is being discontinued mainly due to its declining users

Hindustan Times
15 June, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 08:45 pm
Browser Internet Explorer | Wikimedia Commons/Microsoft
Browser Internet Explorer | Wikimedia Commons/Microsoft

After 27 years, Microsoft is finally shutting down its oldest browser - the Internet Explorer (IE) - on Wednesday. The once-dominant browser that several web users loved to hate is now joining the BlackBerry phones, and flip phones that could not revive their tech fortunes. The company had been releasing warnings about the shutdown since March. Microsoft is now asking its users to switch to its 'Edge browser' - which is known to give a faster and more secure browsing experience.

According to a report by Mashable, after the desktop app goes out of support, Microsoft will push out a Windows Update that completely removes Internet Explorer from Windows 10 devices altogether and redirects users to Edge if they try to access the app.

However, the IE 11 desktop applications on other Windows versions including Windows 8.1, Windows 7 ESU, Windows SAC, or Windows 10 IoT LTSC will remain unchanged.

First released in 1995 as an add-on package for Windows 95, the browser is being discontinued mainly due to its declining users. While the browser had reached around 95 percent of users in 2003, the position declined gradually as new and faster competitors entered the tech market. Several users began complaining that IE was slow, prone to crashing, and vulnerable to hacks.

Meanwhile, as Microsoft has managed to establish its Microsoft Edge browser, it still does not have a large market share. Currently, the Chrome browser dominates around 65 percent share of the worldwide browser market, followed by Apple's Safari with 19 percent, according to internet analytics company Statcounter, reported news agency AP.

Top News / World+Biz

Internet Explorer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shanghai, Henry Chen/UnSplash

These are the world’s most expensive cities to live in if you’re rich

4h | Wealth
At what point are we willing to give machines a non-zero degree of sentience? Photo: Bloomberg

If AI ever becomes sentient, it will let us know

7h | Panorama
2021 MG ZS 1.3 Turbo

2021 MG ZS 1.3 Turbo

8h | Wheels
Photo: Reuters

‘Stability in India is also in the interest of the neighbours, including Bangladesh’

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The incredible story of footballer Awer Mabil

The incredible story of footballer Awer Mabil

10m | Videos
Mesmerizing nighttime view of Padma Bridge

Mesmerizing nighttime view of Padma Bridge

20m | Videos
Action needed not words, says Zelenskiy

Action needed not words, says Zelenskiy

2h | Videos
Padma bridge to increase agro exports

Padma bridge to increase agro exports

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

5
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

6
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market