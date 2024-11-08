Microsoft to give away $1m for using Bing

TBS Report
08 November, 2024, 06:15 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Microsoft has left no stones unturned to push its services to users who use alternatives. Browsers and search engines are two of the key markets where they have been trying to dethrone Google — or at least, take a chunk of its share.

Previously, they tried to push the Edge Browser by manipulating default Windows settings, aggressive pop-ups, and intrusive ads. They even launched a loyalty programme called Microsoft Rewards, through which users can get rewarded for using its services. However, these strategies had little effect on their market share.

In its latest move to gain market share for its search engine Bing, Microsoft has announced a whopping $1 million prize for one of its most loyal users. 

Participants can earn up to 200 entries by performing Bing-related activities. These include setting Bing as the default search engine, doing searches on Bing, installing Microsoft Edge or the Bing app, and using Bing for everyday tasks.

More rewards can be earned by inviting friends to join, making purchases in the Microsoft Store, or achieving a 'Bing daily streak' by conducting three searches a day for a full week.

In addition to one user getting $1 million, 10 more winners will get $10,000. The program is open to users living in the US, UK, Puerto Rico, Canada, France and Germany and will end in late December.

