Microsoft adds new Bing to Windows computers in effort to roll out AI

Tech

Reuters
28 February, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 08:41 pm

Related News

Microsoft adds new Bing to Windows computers in effort to roll out AI

Reuters
28 February, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 08:41 pm
A sign of Microsoft Corp&#039;s Bing search engine. Photo: REUTERS
A sign of Microsoft Corp's Bing search engine. Photo: REUTERS

Microsoft Corp MSFT.O on Tuesday started adding its recently upgraded Bing search engine to its Windows computer software, aiming to put artificial intelligence (AI) at the fingertips of hundreds of millions of people.

The Windows 11 update, Microsoft's latest in a flurry of product revamps this month, shows how the Redmond, Washington-based software maker is marching ahead on AI notwithstanding recent scrutiny of its technology.

Microsoft's operating system will include the new Bing in desktop computers' search box, which helps half a billion monthly users navigate their files and the internet, the company said. The search engine itself is still in a preview mode, accessible to more than 1 million people in 169 countries with a wait list for others, Microsoft said.

The company unveiled its AI-powered chatbot for Bing as it aims to wrest market share from Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google, moving faster with ChatGPT-like software for search.

Microsoft has been gathering feedback on the new Bing before a wider rollout. The engine's AI chatbot reportedly professed love or made threats to some testers, leading the company to cap long chats it said "provoked" responses it did not intend.

In addition to the new Bing, Microsoft's Windows update will include software that can connect to iPhone messages and calls starting with a limited set of users, the company said.

Top News / World+Biz

Microsoft / Bing / Windows

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

Home decor tips: Interior design ideas to reduce stress and anxiety

13h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

Using 'বাংলাদেশে তৈরি' in apparel tags

12h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Adani isn't the only Indian tycoon in trouble

10h | Panorama
Taming the flames: How to ensure fire safety at home, workplaces

Taming the flames: How to ensure fire safety at home, workplaces

12h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

1h | TBS SPORTS
Remember those notorious villains of Bangla cinema?

Remember those notorious villains of Bangla cinema?

3h | TBS Entertainment
Candidates who won 2023 FIFA The Best Award

Candidates who won 2023 FIFA The Best Award

4h | TBS SPORTS
A spread of books on the van

A spread of books on the van

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

3
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

4
Cenbank races for IMF's $3b reserve goal by June
Economy

Cenbank races for IMF's $3b reserve goal by June

5
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

6
BB upholds decision to make diploma mandatory for bankers' promotion
Banking

BB upholds decision to make diploma mandatory for bankers' promotion