Meta unveils new tools for earning money through Facebook and Instagram

Tech

Hindustan Times
06 November, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 01:36 pm

Related News

Meta unveils new tools for earning money through Facebook and Instagram

Hindustan Times
06 November, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 01:36 pm
The logo of Meta Platforms is seen in Davos, Switzerland, May 22, 2022. Picture taken May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The logo of Meta Platforms is seen in Davos, Switzerland, May 22, 2022. Picture taken May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

To assist creators in earning money on Facebook and Instagram, Meta has unveiled new tools.

A digital collectibles tool is being added by the company so that designers can produce their own NFTs and market them on Instagram. The availability of subscriptions on Instagram is also being expanded by Meta to any US-based creators who qualify. It wrote in a blog post, "At Meta, we're building products to help creators reach audiences, grow their communities, and make money."

Creators will be able to create their own NFTs

Creators will be able to create their own NFTs (digital collectibles) on Instagram and sell them on and off the social media platform. Creators will be given an end-to-end toolkit that includes everything from using the Polygon blockchain to displaying and selling digital goods. By purchasing NFTs through the Instagram app, fans and followers may show support for their favourite creators.

Videos can be considered digital collectibles, says Meta, and the company is also introducing support for the Phantom wallet and Solana blockchain. Instagram is testing the tool with a select set of American creators and will subsequently roll it out to more nations. For OpenSea-rich collections, Instagram will display details such as collection names.

All creators will get subscription access

All eligible creators in the United States will have access to subscriptions on Instagram. This will help creators earn predictable income and connect more closely with their most close followers. The company said "Since launching subscriptions earlier this year, we've hired creators like Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse), Alan Chow (@alanchikinchow), and Skye Jackson (@skaijackson) to get closer to our busiest supporters. Using a subscription."

Stars and gifts

Additionally, Meta Public Creator will automatically enable stars on content, making it easier for its users to search for stars on the Facebook and Instagram reels. Users will now be able to discover and use stars in other Facebook locations. The company is testing this function with a small number of creators worldwide.

To enable creators a new method to get paid by their viewers on the reels, Meta is offering gifts on Instagram. Fans may support their favourite producers and send gifts to the reels by purchasing stars on Instagram. The company is testing the tool with a select set of American creators and will subsequently roll it out to additional nations.

A Professional Mode for Facebook Profiles

Lastly, the company is introducing a Professional Mode for Facebook profiles, a new profile setting that will allow creators to create a public presence while maintaining their personal Facebook experience. According to the company, "Professional Mode provides creators, and anyone who wants to be a creator, a set of tools and opportunities to grow a global community from their profiles."

It will also help creators to earn money through stars, show ads on Facebook reels, in-stream ads and become eligible users for reels play.

Meta / Facebook / Instagram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When looking for the best gym apparel, the most important aspects of your outfit are the materials, fit, and compression. Photos: Courtesy

Workout in style

6h | Mode
After a lethal pandemic recently retracted its claws of death, we again face an outbreak, a familiar foe. This photo was recently taken at Dhaka Shishu Hospital. Photo: Rajib Dhar

22 years with dengue and a flawed healthcare management system

7h | Panorama
Increasing frequency, intensity and duration of floods are affecting livelihoods and infrastructure in Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

COP27 must deliver on climate finance for Bangladesh

2h | Panorama
Wagtail hunting insect. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

'The Wagtail, in a winking, with terror rose and disappeared'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mass lay off at Twitter!

Mass lay off at Twitter!

16h | Videos
Key factors of Bangladesh-Pakistan match

Key factors of Bangladesh-Pakistan match

16h | Videos
Kadambari, a tale of handmade jewelry

Kadambari, a tale of handmade jewelry

16h | Videos
Imran Khan vows to continue Long March

Imran Khan vows to continue Long March

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

3
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

4
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

5
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation

6
Pritom Hasan weds Shahtaj Monira Hashem. Photo: Snapshot
Splash

Pritom: On our very first date, I went out with both Shahtaj and my mother-in-law together