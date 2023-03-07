Meta must face trial over AI trade secrets, judge says

Tech

Reuters
07 March, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 10:11 am

Related News

Meta must face trial over AI trade secrets, judge says

Reuters
07 March, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 10:11 am
Graphics: Reuters
Graphics: Reuters

Meta Platforms Inc lost a bid on Monday to end a lawsuit in Boston federal court claiming it stole confidential information from artificial-intelligence startup Neural Magic Inc.

Meta will have to face a trial over accusations that it took Neural Magic's "breakthrough" algorithms that enable AI systems to process information more quickly, US District Judge Denise Casper said.

The court also allowed testimony from an expert who said Meta owes Neural Magic as much as $766 million in royalties.

Meta will keep releasing AI tools despite leak claims

Representatives for Meta and Neural Magic did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the decision. The trial is currently set to begin in September.

Somerville, Massachusetts-based Neural Magic was founded by two former Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers. Its investors include venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, VMware, Comcast and Verizon, according to its website.

Neural Magic sued Meta, then known as Facebook, in 2020 for allegedly stealing algorithms that enable simpler computers to run complex mathematical calculations more efficiently and allow research scientists to use larger data sets.

The lawsuit said Meta hired away a Neural Magic computer scientist, Aleksandar Zlateski, who gave the social-media giant the algorithms that make up the "heart" of Neural Magic's technology.

Neural Magic said Meta published the algorithms on open-source website GitHub and thanked Zlateski for solving a "key problem for Facebook's continued advancement in the world of artificial intelligence."

Meta asked the court to throw out the case last year, arguing Neural Magic had failed to identify any protectable trade secrets and that Zlateski had not acquired the information improperly. But the court on Monday allowed Neural Magic's case to continue for all but one of the 41 secrets it accused Meta of misappropriating.

Casper granted parts of Meta and Zlateski's request, rejecting Neural Magic's claims that they violated a non-competition clause or engaged in unfair business practices under Massachusetts law.

The case is Neural Magic Inc v. Meta Platforms Inc, US District Court for the District of Massachusetts, No. 1:20-cv-10444.

Top News / World+Biz

Meta / AI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The minimalist style is in stark contrast to the ornate, heavily decorated designs of the past. Photo credit: Hatil

Embracing the modern: Evolution of furniture design in Bangladesh

3h | Habitat
In 2017, UNESCO recognised the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu as part of the world&#039;s documentary heritage. Photo: Collected

How Bangabandhu's 7 March speech was recorded and distributed against all odds

4h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

1d | Panorama
Sarah Green Carmichael. Sketch: TBS

Can’t give employees raises? Add benefits

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

The secret to printing dollars

The secret to printing dollars

18h | TBS Stories
From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

17h | TBS Stories
RAKAB wants to solve the problem

RAKAB wants to solve the problem

21h | TBS Stories
At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

3
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

6
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters