Meta, Microsoft slam Apple over app store policy

Tech

BSS/AFP
21 March, 2024, 10:40 am
Last modified: 21 March, 2024, 11:00 am

Related News

Meta, Microsoft slam Apple over app store policy

The four companies filed a rare joint amicus brief in a California court in charge of applying a ruling that Apple must allow companies to link to alternative payment options outside the app store for iPhone users

BSS/AFP
21 March, 2024, 10:40 am
Last modified: 21 March, 2024, 11:00 am
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Meta, Microsoft, X and online dating giant Match Group hit at Apple on Thursday for overcharging on app purchases.

The four companies filed a rare joint amicus brief in a California court in charge of applying a ruling that Apple must allow companies to link to alternative payment options outside the app store for iPhone users.

That ruling was stemmed from a 2020 lawsuit by video gaming giant Epic Games, which has been fighting Apple in courts across the globe for years over its strict app store policies.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Apple takes a cut of as much as 30 percent on all financial transactions in its app shop, prompting complaints about an unfair "tax" on companies.

A federal court in San Francisco overwhelmingly rejected Epic's lawsuit in 2021, offering only a concession that apps could indicate other ways of paying for services outside of Apple's ecosystem.

But Apple's compliance with the order earlier this year drew a furious response from Epic, which went to court arguing that it was defying the judge's intentions.

Apple's proposed solution allows it a 12 to 27 percent fee on external purchases outside its app store, which amounts to just a small discount from what it charged within the app store.

"The Apple Plan comports with neither the letter nor the spirit of this Court's mandate," Meta, Microsoft, X and Match said in their joint filing on Wednesday, in support of Epic.

The plan's "new restrictions are plainly designed to render alternatives to Apple's in-app purchases impractical for developers, and inaccessible and unappealing to consumers," they added.

Apple told AFP that it has "fully complied with the injunction," of the judge, which allows it to take measures needed to protect users.

These measures also "guard against the uncompensated use of, among other things, Apple's platform, services... and proprietary tools and technologies protected by intellectual property," the company said, quoting its compliance statement sent to the court.

Top News / World+Biz

Meta / Apple / Microsft

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Coral tree or mandar bloom attracts hordes of birds, like this parrot, in early spring. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Symbiosis: How ornithophile flowers lure animals for pollination

2h | Earth
Two sticks are attached to the cart, producing a distinctive sound when pulled by children. Hence, the name ‘tomtom car.’ Photo: Rajib Dhar

A village that crafts tomtom toys for the whole country

1h | Panorama
Empty Shahbagh before evening sets in. Photo: Nayem Ali

The free streets of Dhaka: A dream, a delight and a disappearing act

18h | Features
A workforce of 8,000, 90 of whom are women, works at the Karupannya Rangpur Ltd in Rangpur. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Karupannya's Shatranji weave women empowerment into global success

22h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Shabnam's dream journey with rickshaw picture

Shabnam's dream journey with rickshaw picture

54m | Videos
Barobajar: An ancient city of mosque

Barobajar: An ancient city of mosque

10h | Videos
The Argentine President's shock therapy did not work in the first 100 days

The Argentine President's shock therapy did not work in the first 100 days

17h | Videos
Hasaranga back in Test squad, but with an intention

Hasaranga back in Test squad, but with an intention

15h | Videos