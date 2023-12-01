Meta dismantles China-based network of thousands of fake accounts

TBS Report
01 December, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 01 December, 2023, 10:12 am

Meta dismantles China-based network of thousands of fake accounts

This China-based network comprised over 4,700 accounts, utilizing fake identities from users worldwide to address topics such as abortion, cultural conflicts, and aid to Ukraine

SeamlessM4T reduces errors and delays compared to approaches using separate models. Photo: Reuters
SeamlessM4T reduces errors and delays compared to approaches using separate models. Photo: Reuters

Meta recently announced the removal of a Chinese network consisting of thousands of fake and misleading accounts impersonating Americans, disseminating polarizing content about US politics and US-China relations.

According to reports, this China-based network comprised over 4,700 accounts, utilizing fake identities from users worldwide to address topics such as abortion, cultural conflicts, and aid to Ukraine, as reported by the BBC.

The Thursday-released report highlighted the actions taken by Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Several accounts within the network replicated posts verbatim from US politicians, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and Representatives Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan.

Meta presented examples illustrating the deceptive activities of these fake accounts. One instance featured a tweet earlier this year by Democrat Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, criticizing Texas's abortion laws and stating, "Let's remember - abortion is healthcare."

Another example showcased an account copying a tweet from Republican Representative Ronny Jackson, who wrote, "Taxpayer dollars should NEVER fund travel for abortions."

The Meta report noted, "It's unclear whether this approach was designed to amplify partisan tensions, build audiences among these politicians' supporters, or to make fake accounts sharing authentic content appear more genuine."

Reports revealed that the content often shared by these accounts referenced accurate news stories from major media outlets. However, the posts aimed to manipulate public opinion, sow division, and portray specific viewpoints as more popular than they truly are, according to the BBC.

Ben Nimmo, leading investigations into inauthentic behavior on Meta's platforms, emphasized that such networks "still struggle to build audiences, but they're a warning." He added, "Foreign threat actors are attempting to reach people across the internet ahead of next year's elections, and we need to remain alert."

The report also disclosed the discovery of two smaller networks—one centered in China, focusing on India and Tibet, and another in Russia primarily posting in English about the Ukraine invasion and endorsing Telegram channels.

While Meta has not directly linked these profiles to Beijing officials, it acknowledged an increase in similar networks from China preceding the 2024 US elections. China presently ranks as the third-largest geographical origin for such networks, trailing behind Russia and Iran, according to the company.

