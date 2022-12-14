Meta accused in lawsuit of allowing posts that inflamed Ethiopia conflict

Tech

Reuters
14 December, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 06:05 pm

Related News

Meta accused in lawsuit of allowing posts that inflamed Ethiopia conflict

Reuters
14 December, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 06:05 pm
Kenyan lawyers Valerie Omari, Mercy Mutemi and Damaris Mutemi addresses a news conference after filing a lawsuit on behalf of their clients accusing Meta of enabling hateful posts on Ethiopia conflict at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, Kenya December 14, 2022. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi
Kenyan lawyers Valerie Omari, Mercy Mutemi and Damaris Mutemi addresses a news conference after filing a lawsuit on behalf of their clients accusing Meta of enabling hateful posts on Ethiopia conflict at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, Kenya December 14, 2022. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Meta Platforms was accused in a lawsuit filed in Kenya on Wednesday of letting violent and hateful posts from Ethiopia flourish on Facebook, inflaming the Ethiopian civil war.

The lawsuit, filed by two Ethiopian researchers and the Kenya's Katiba Institute rights group, alleges that Facebook's recommendations systems amplified violent posts in Ethiopia, including several that preceded the murder of the father of one of the researchers.

"Not only does Facebook allow such content to be on the platform, they prioritise it and they make money from such content. Why are they allowed to do that?" Mercy Mutemi, the lawyer representing the two Ethiopian researchers, told a news conference in Nairobi.

The lawsuit also said Meta failed to exercise reasonable care in training its algorithms to identify dangerous posts and in hiring staff to police content for the languages covered by its regional moderation hub in Nairobi.

Meta spokesperson Erin McPike said hate speech and incitement to violence were against the rules of Facebook and Instagram.

"We invest heavily in teams and technology to help us find and remove this content," McPike said. "We employ staff with local knowledge and expertise and continue to develop our capabilities to catch violating content in the most widely spoken languages in" Ethiopia.

Meta's independent Oversight Board last year recommended a review of how Facebook and Instagram have been used to spread content that heightens the risk of violence in Ethiopia.

The plaintiffs are asking the court to order Meta to take emergency steps to demote violent content, increase moderation staff in Nairobi and create restitution funds of about $2 billion for global victims of violence incited on Facebook.

The father of Abrham Meareg, one of the Ethiopian researchers, faced ethnic slurs and calls for his death in Facebook posts in October 2021 that revealed where he lived, according to the lawsuit.

It alleges that Abrham reported them Facebook immediately but the company failed to remove them promptly or in some cases at all.

Abrham's father, an ethnic Tigrayan, was murdered on 3 November 2021, according to the lawsuit. Abrham told Reuters he held Meta "directly responsible" for his father's death.

The case echoes accusations Meta has faced over content on its platforms related to violence elsewhere, including in Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Cambodia. The company has acknowledged being "too slow" to act in Myanmar.

Thousands have died and millions have been displaced in the Ethiopian conflict that erupted in 2020 between the federal government and rebellious forces from the northern Tigray region. The two sides agreed in November to a permanent cessation of hostilities.

World+Biz

Meta / Facebook / Ethiopia / conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Bilmola launches One Piece themed helmets

7h | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

Ford to sign off the GT with a 800hp track car

7h | Wheels
The Harrier isn’t designed to battle harsh terrain, unlike a few full fledged 4x4 SUVs. However, take it on casual highway drives and light rural off-roading, the crossover does the job in style and comfort. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

30,000km with the new Toyota Harrier

6h | Wheels
Benu intends for his Sreepur observatory to become a space research centre in future with the participation of famous astronomy researchers from home and abroad. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When the stars aligned to bring an astro observatory to life

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Uttara University promises career and life oriented

Uttara University promises career and life oriented

1h | TBS Career
Argentina wants to erase Croat nightmare

Argentina wants to erase Croat nightmare

1h | TBS SPORTS
NBR specialised unit to boost revenue, curb trade frauds

NBR specialised unit to boost revenue, curb trade frauds

1h | TBS Insight
BRAC's mobile play world on the Play Bus

BRAC's mobile play world on the Play Bus

2h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis