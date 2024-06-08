Local freelancers can get easy payments through Elevate Pay

Tech

TBS Report
08 June, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 08:42 pm

Local freelancers can get easy payments through Elevate Pay

There are around one million freelancers in Bangladesh and the country is home to a large number of remote talent

TBS Report
08 June, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 08:42 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladeshi freelancers may find an easier way for getting their overseas payments through Elevate Pay as the payment gateway has raised an investment of $5 million for expanding the market further into South Asia.

There are around one million freelancers in Bangladesh and the country is home to a large number of remote talent. 

Elevate Pay, a fintech based in London and Dubai, offers the most simplified way of receiving USD payments from the US and international employers as well as from platforms like Upwork, Fiverr, Paypal, Deel, and Toptal.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Freelancing and remote work is going to be a key source of foreign income for emerging markets. Platforms like Upwork, Fiverr and Deel have empowered talent to compete on a global scale and earn in USD," a release quoted Khalid Keenan, CEO of Elevate Pay, as saying. 

"Our mission at Elevate is for freelancers and remote workers to quickly and easily get paid at minimal cost so they keep as much of their hard-earned earnings as possible," he added. 

Elevate Pay says it is the only service that offers an FDIC-insured US bank account for people in countries such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, and the Philippines.

Besides, it offers the most competitive conversion fees in the market. Absence of subscription fees ensures users have an all-round cost-effective solution to USD payments.

Elevate Pay

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Sketch: TBS

Can this budget deliver on its promises?

1d | Panorama
Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

1d | Panorama
Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

1d | Panorama
Photo: Bing AI

Budget 2024-25: Too few rich, so better to tax the poor right?

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What about the social safety net of Bangaladesh?

What about the social safety net of Bangaladesh?

38m | Videos
Australia vs England: Two big guns face each other

Australia vs England: Two big guns face each other

2h | Videos
The bicycle mechanic

The bicycle mechanic

28m | Videos
New dimension over quota in govt. jobs

New dimension over quota in govt. jobs

3h | Videos