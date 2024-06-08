Local freelancers can get easy payments through Elevate Pay

Bangladeshi freelancers may find an easier way for getting their overseas payments through Elevate Pay as the payment gateway has raised an investment of $5 million for expanding the market further into South Asia.

There are around one million freelancers in Bangladesh and the country is home to a large number of remote talent.

Elevate Pay, a fintech based in London and Dubai, offers the most simplified way of receiving USD payments from the US and international employers as well as from platforms like Upwork, Fiverr, Paypal, Deel, and Toptal.

"Freelancing and remote work is going to be a key source of foreign income for emerging markets. Platforms like Upwork, Fiverr and Deel have empowered talent to compete on a global scale and earn in USD," a release quoted Khalid Keenan, CEO of Elevate Pay, as saying.

"Our mission at Elevate is for freelancers and remote workers to quickly and easily get paid at minimal cost so they keep as much of their hard-earned earnings as possible," he added.

Elevate Pay says it is the only service that offers an FDIC-insured US bank account for people in countries such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, and the Philippines.

Besides, it offers the most competitive conversion fees in the market. Absence of subscription fees ensures users have an all-round cost-effective solution to USD payments.