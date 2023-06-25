Japan's self-defence forces mulling using Starlink, Yomiuri says

FILE PHOTO: Japan's naval ship 'Mogami', featuring stealth capability, is seen next to a Japan's national flag at the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) naval base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan September 5, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool/File Photo

Japan's Self-Defence Forces are considering using Starlink, the satellite communications network of Elon Musk's SpaceX, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

The SDF have been testing the US company's network for their land, sea and air forces since March, and are considering to officially adopt it from the fiscal year starting April 2024, the Yomiuri said, citing multiple government sources.

The Self-Defence Forces currently use two of their own X-band satellites, the newspaper said. The organisation plans to test several other service providers this fiscal year, the Yomiuri said.