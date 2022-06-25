James Webb Telescope exceeds expectations

Tech

TBS Report
25 June, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2022, 02:05 pm

Related News

James Webb Telescope exceeds expectations

TBS Report
25 June, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2022, 02:05 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The first image sent back from NASA's James Webb telescope, has exceeded all models and expectations for its first test run transmission.

The 18-segmented main mirror of the telescope has now taken exceptional images of an underwhelming star for calibration and testing of its capabilities.

The star, designated as HD84406, is a hundred times fainter than what can be perceived by the human eye. The actual stars of the image, pun intended, are the spray of tiny dots that can be seen in the background of the incandescent star.

Each dot is a distant galaxy, and this is the first time humanity has been able to capture them through the ten billion dollar telescope.

"I'm happy to say that the optical performance of the telescope is absolutely phenomenal, it is really working extremely well.

"The performance is as good if not better than our most optimistic prediction." said Lee Feinberg, Webb optical telescope element manager at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Centre.
 

James Webb Telescope / Space exploration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

8h | Wheels
Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

1d | Panorama
Photo: Bipul Sarker Sunny

Immigrants or refugees: Who really are the Maldoiyas?

1d | Features
Selim Raihan, executive director, Sanem. Photo: TBS

'To make full use of the bridge's connectivity in this region, we need Padma Plus'

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Padma Bridge inauguration draws huge crowd

Padma Bridge inauguration draws huge crowd

46m | Videos
Is Padma Bridge really expensive?

Is Padma Bridge really expensive?

2h | Videos
Messi means record, record means Messi

Messi means record, record means Messi

19h | Videos
Zovan, Safa to star in '24 Ghonta'

Zovan, Safa to star in '24 Ghonta'

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

4
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion