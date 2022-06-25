James Webb Telescope exceeds expectations

The first image sent back from NASA's James Webb telescope, has exceeded all models and expectations for its first test run transmission.

The 18-segmented main mirror of the telescope has now taken exceptional images of an underwhelming star for calibration and testing of its capabilities.

The star, designated as HD84406, is a hundred times fainter than what can be perceived by the human eye. The actual stars of the image, pun intended, are the spray of tiny dots that can be seen in the background of the incandescent star.

Each dot is a distant galaxy, and this is the first time humanity has been able to capture them through the ten billion dollar telescope.

"I'm happy to say that the optical performance of the telescope is absolutely phenomenal, it is really working extremely well.

"The performance is as good if not better than our most optimistic prediction." said Lee Feinberg, Webb optical telescope element manager at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Centre.

