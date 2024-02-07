Intuitive Machines, SpaceX to launch Odysseus moon lander on Valentine’s Day

Tech

Hindustan Times
07 February, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 08:22 pm

Related News

Intuitive Machines, SpaceX to launch Odysseus moon lander on Valentine’s Day

Intuitive Machines and SpaceX are targeting Valentine’s Day, Feb 14 for the launch of Odysseus moon lander

Hindustan Times
07 February, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 08:22 pm
Odysseus moon lander is expected to launch on February 14, said Intuitive Machines, SpaceX. Photo: NASA
Odysseus moon lander is expected to launch on February 14, said Intuitive Machines, SpaceX. Photo: NASA

The first private lunar landing mission will take place as Intuitive Machines and SpaceX have decided on a launch date which is said to be February 14, which is Valentine's Day.

The Odysseus moon lander will take the direct route to the lunar south pole, unlike ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission. The mission is named as IM-1 moon mission which has the major objective of landing on the lunar surface successfully. If the mission is successful, it will become the first private mission to land on the Moon. Know more about the mission and the Odysseus moon lander.

Intuitive Machines and SpaceX IM-1 moon mission

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the Space.com reports, the IM-1 moon mission is expected to be launched on February 14 at 12:57 a.m. EST from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch will be conducted with SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket which will consist of Intuitive Machines' robotic Nova-C lander, Odysseus. The moon lander is targeting February 22, 2024, as the landing date if everything goes according to the plan. President and CEO of Intuitive Machines said, "As we prepare to embark on our IM-1 mission to the moon, we carry with us the collective spirit of perseverance, fueled by the dedication and hard work of everyone on our team."

As per reports, the mission consists of a three-day launch window which is February 14, 15 and 16 for this month due to the limited period of sunlight in the lunar south pole region. According to SpaceX, if the launch of the IM-1 moon mission is not successful in the three-day window, then they will target for for March launch.

About Odysseus moon lander

Odysseus' moon lander consists of 12 major payloads including six instruments from NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services program (CLPS). Additionally, the lander will consist of six commercial payloads. According to a Tech Crunch report, NASA is investing about $118 million on Intuitive Machines to take its payload to the lunar south pole. The Odysseus moon lander is expected to work for 7 days on the Moon before the lunar night descends.

Space X / Moon Lander / Valentine’s Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Colorised photograph of Charles Dickens. Photograph: Charles Dickens Museum

Charles Dickens: Inking from experience

1h | Features
Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

11h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Conquering the procrastination plague ravaging Gen Z

11h | Pursuit
The colours of jaggery differ; some are reddish, some are pale and some are brown. But there is no way of knowing which of these are the ‘authentic’ date palm jaggery. Photo: Junayet Rashel

The fading lustre of Faridpur's date palm jaggery

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jordan makes history by reaching first Asian Cup final

Jordan makes history by reaching first Asian Cup final

3h | Videos
Reazuddin: The tailor who became the first RMG exporter from Bangladesh

Reazuddin: The tailor who became the first RMG exporter from Bangladesh

41m | Videos
The son is looking for his mother's memory

The son is looking for his mother's memory

5h | Videos
Advertising sector to double in five years

Advertising sector to double in five years

2h | Videos