Int’l expos on printing, packaging tech kick off in Dhaka

Two international exhibitions on cutting-edge printing and packaging technology began in the capital on Thursday.

Around 100 companies from home and abroad are participating in the expos "2nd PRINTECH Bangladesh 2022" and "3P Bangladesh", running concurrently at International Convention City, Bashundhara (ICCB).

The trade shows will open to visitors from 11 am to 7 pm every day till 10 September.

Printing Industries Association of Bangladesh (PIAB) and ASK Trade and Exhibitions Pvt Ltd have jointly organised the 2nd edition of PRINTECH Bangladesh 2022 – an international technology trade show on printing machinery, parts, and consumables.

Together with Events Pvt Ltd of India, Futurex Trade Fair organised 3P Bangladesh – an international trade show on paper, plastic, and packaging at the same venue.

Organised by machinery buyers and users of technology, PRINTECH Bangladesh 2022 will present an ideal platform to source from local and international suppliers of all verticals of the printing industry in Bangladesh.

3P Bangladesh is an interconnected sectors' trade show focused on materials, machinery, and allied products concerning paper, packaging, and plastic.

Iating the fairs and speaking as chief guest, Vice-President of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI), Md Amin Helaly, said, "All sectors of Bangladesh are progressing. The printing sector should advance in step with these other industries. For that, we must first identify the issues facing this sector of the economy and work together for solutions. To keep up with the world, more people should adopt current technologies."

Formulas and technology should be improved in order to take advantage of those capabilities. The exhibition will introduce people to contemporary printing devices and the sector will advance, with the utilisation of these machines, he added.

Bangladesh Printing Industry Association Chairman Shahid Serneabat said, "The printing industry, like all other industries, was impacted by Covid. The printing business is now recovering. If Bangladesh receives adequate government backing, the country will prosper in the printing sector."

According to the expo organisers, infrastructure development, modern technology, and technical know-how, with installation of the latest world-famous machinery such as multi-colour printing machines, make the printing sector an important one in the national economy.

Currently about 7,000 printing industries operate throughout the country, of which almost 2,000 printing houses can be considered modern and updated in technology.

The current market size of the printing industry is over Tk4,000 crore a year, of which Tk160 crore is export-oriented. Moreover, about 3 lakh people are engaged in this sector, the organisers added.

The event is supported by the Indian Printing Packaging and Allied Machinery Manufacturers Association, the All India Plastic Industries Association, and Indian Paper Corrugated and Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Association.