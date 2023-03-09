Instagram recovers from outage; what Meta-owned service said on problem?

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

After being down for a few hours on Thursday, Instagram is now operating normally. The problem with server connectivity, app, and login that users reported has been resolved, Meta-owned social media said.

"Earlier tonight, a technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing Instagram. We resolved this issue for everyone as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. #instagramdown," Instagram public relations team wrote on Twitter.

Over 50,000 users reported issues with the social media platform, according to Downdetector, a website that tracks reports of outages. The Downdetector outage graph showed a spike in reports at around 7 am. In India, it reached the peak at 8:30 am with more than 3,000 people reporting Instagram being down for them.

While over 50% of users reported problems with server connectivity, 20% said they were facing login issues.

The outage of photo-sharing and social networking services affected users worldwide. Along with India, Instagram was reported to have been down for over 46,000 users in the United States. Furthermore, over 3,000 users in the United Kingdom reported having difficulty accessing the service on Downdetector.