Insta360 X4 takes action cameras to new heights with 8K resolution

Photo: Android Authority
Insta360 has rolled out its newest action camera, the Insta360 X4, boasting a slew of upgrades from its predecessor, the X3.

The headline feature of the X4 is its ability to capture 8K/30fps 360-degree videos — a significant jump from the X3's 5.7K/30fps capability. Additionally, users can now shoot videos in 5.7K/60fps and 4K/100fps.

The X4 introduces a single-lens mode at 4K/60fps, an upgraded bullet-time slow-motion mode, an 11K time-lapse option, Me Mode with enhanced resolution, and a MegaView Field of View option.

Alongside these video enhancements, the X4 sports a larger 2,290mAh battery, promising up to 67% more recording time, approximately 135 minutes, according to Android Authority.

Gesture controls have been added for ease of use, and the camera boasts USB 3.0 transfer speeds for faster data transfer.

The touchscreen is protected by Gorilla Glass, ensuring durability, and lens guards are removable for added versatility.

Priced at $499.99 in the US, the Insta360 X4 is positioned as a rival to the GoPro Hero 4, priced at $399.99.

But tech reviewers are sceptical about its ability to replace traditional phone cameras as it would just be another device you have to carry around in addition to your smartphone.

