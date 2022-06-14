Telecom division asked to shut down 179 online news portals: Info minister

TBS Report
14 June, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 09:00 pm

File photo: UNB
A letter has been sent to the Post and Telecommunication Division directing it to shut down 179 online news portals for spreading misinformation and creating confusion among the public, said Information Minister Hasan Mahmud.

The list is based on information provided by government intelligence agencies and operatives, he said Tuesday (14 June) at the Parliament in response to a question from ruling party lawmaker M Abdul Latif. 

"As per the directions of the High Court, a letter has been sent to close down the links, including cancellation of domain allocations of 179 online news portals for activities that spread confusion in the minds of the people," said the minister. 

He also noted that several other online news portals are also being shut down for allegedly spreading false news, spreading rumours and engaging in immoral activities

