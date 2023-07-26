Starlink pilot project will start soon in Bangladesh: Palak

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak has said the government is likely to start a pilot project with Starlink services of Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Joel Meredith, manager for global government affairs at SpaceX, and Parnil Urdhwareshe, manager for global licensing and activation, held a meeting with State Minister Palak at ICT Division on Wednesday afternoon.

After the meeting, Palak said the Starlink pilot programme will commence soon to provide uninterrupted high-speed internet, connecting geographically isolated (hard-to-reach) or disaster-affected communities.

During the meeting with the SpaceX delegation, the state minister demonstrated a remarkable 150 Mbps internet speed by installing Starlink's antenna on the ICT Tower's roof.

Palak also extended an invitation to Tesla CEO Elon Musk for a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh.

Earlier in the morning, the SpaceX delegation held a meeting with Shahjahan Mahmud, the chairman of Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited (BSCCL).

During the meeting, the SpaceX delegation expressed keen interest in offering satellite internet service in Bangladesh.

During the demonstration of the Starlink service this morning, the download speed went up to a remarkable 500 Mbps, according to sources.