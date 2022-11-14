r-ventures 3.0: Robi to invest Tk2.5cr on digital start-ups

Robi Axiata Limited will invest Tk2.5 crore on digital start-ups through the third edition of Robi's flagship digital entrepreneurship platform, r-ventures 3.0.

Highlighting Robi's contribution in the socio-economic development, Robi's Chief Executive Officer Rajeev Sethi made the announcement on Monday at a press conference held at a city hotel, saying, "Since our inception, we have made close to Tk30,000 crore as capex investment, and contributed close to Tk39,000 crore to the government exchequer."

Alluding to the future priorities of the company, he further added, "We fully realise that the company's future growth will rest on whether we are able to satisfy our customers with the quality of our service. In this connection, our priority for the future will be to listen to what our customers have to say about us."

Speaking on the occasion, Robi's Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Shihab Ahmad said, "As we celebrate the successful completion of 25 years of operation of the company, we would like to assure our customers that we are fully ready to ensure experiences in their lives in the digital future that lays ahead of us."

At the end of the CCO's speech a TVC was unveiled to celebrate the 25 years of operation. The TVC features Joy Barua Lablu, a Bangladeshi youth who has made a name for himself in the world for making low-cost robotic hands for people who have lost their hands or had their hands amputated.

He has very recently won the Joy Bangla Youth Award 2022 in the Climate and Innovation category.

At present, Robi has a 5.49crore subscriber base out of the country's total 18.35 crore mobile SIM subscribers.