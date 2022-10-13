No obstacle for journos to get info from critical information infrastructures: Mustafa Jabbar

ICT

UNB
13 October, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 09:32 pm

Related News

No obstacle for journos to get info from critical information infrastructures: Mustafa Jabbar

UNB
13 October, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 09:32 pm
No obstacle for journos to get info from critical information infrastructures: Mustafa Jabbar

Journalists would not have to face any obstacle to get information from the 29 government agencies and institutions that have been listed by the government as Critical Information Infrastructure (CII), said Mustafa Jabbar, minister of posts and telecommunications.

He made the remark at a day-long youth workshop and discussion programme organised by BTRC in collaboration with the Cyber Crime Awareness Foundation to create awareness about cyber security.

The ICT Division declared these organisations including the Prime Minister's Office, central and state-owned banks, and the national identity and immigration departments as critical information infrastructures under the Digital Security Act for the safety of sensitive data under which any illegal access to computers, digital devices or networks is a punishable offence.

The move has generated uproar among the media and civil society members as they consider it as an obstacle to deliver accurate and impartial information to the people.

Mustafa Jabbar said the issue of cyber security is very new in the context of Bangladesh and there is a lack of awareness among the people about it. He advised parents to follow parental guidelines to keep children and teenagers safe in the online platforms.

Brigadier General Md Nasim Parvej, director general of BTRC (systems and services) said at the event that 645 websites/domains and 8,228 Facebook links have been removed this year as part of cyber security.

These websites and links have been removed following the request of the victims and the law enforcement agencies, he said.

"We have removed about 100% of the websites and Facebook links that have been requested to be removed in last year and this year," said the director general of BTRC.

Professor Dr Touhid Bhuiyan, head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Daffodil International University, said, "Many big institutions of the country keep the incident of cyber-attack secret for fear of tarnishing their reputation. As a result they cannot take an effective role in identifying and solving the problems."

Top News / Education

posts and telecommunications minister Md Mustafa Jabbar / Cyber Security / cyber security awareness / Primary Education

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most. Kaniza Muhshina. Sketch: TBS

How to build resilience against disasters in Bangladesh

11h | Thoughts
Illustration: Bloomberg

No one likes annual performance reviews. Here’s how to get rid of them

11h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How and why TVET can regenerate employment among the youth

11h | Panorama
Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

13h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings that originate from BRT projects

Sufferings that originate from BRT projects

1h | Videos
Why India to impose tariffs on Bangladesh jute products

Why India to impose tariffs on Bangladesh jute products

2h | Videos
Tom Cruise to film movie in International Space Station

Tom Cruise to film movie in International Space Station

2h | Videos
Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'
Sports

New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'