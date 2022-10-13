Mustafa Jabbar wants cyber security in primary school curriculum

Minister for Posts and Telecommunications Mustafa Jabbar wants inclusion of "Cyber Security" in primary school curriculum.

Jabbar came up with the remarks while addressing, as chief guest, a discussion on "Youth Workshop for Safe Internet-2022" organised to create awareness on cyber security at the Conference Centre of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) on Thursday.

BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikdar presided over the programme where Cyber Crime Awareness Foundation President Kazi Mustafiz delivered welcome speech, Director General of BTRC's System and Services Division Brigadier General Md Nasim Parvez presented the keynote speech.

Urging the home ministry to underscore digital crimes, Jabbar said every police station should have a cyber or digital crime unit with trained officials.

The BTRC chairman said they took an initiative to set up a cyber-observation lab to ensure security.

He said the education ministry should take steps to initiate class on cyber security, one day a week, to generate awareness among students.

"Though none should refrain from using technology, we should be more careful and protect our families and society from digital crime," the BTRC chairman observed.

He said BTRC has already submitted an outline to bring owners of social media platforms under law to the ministry.

Daffodil International University's Computer Science and Engineering department Head Prof Dr Touhid Bhuiyan, Digital Security Agency Director Tarique M Barkatullah and Additional Commissioner of Cyber Security department of police Nazmul Islam, among others spoke at the discussion.