ICT entrepreneurs seek opportunity to invest abroad to brand Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 January, 2022, 04:50 pm
Bangladesh's ICT entrepreneurs have demanded investment opportunities abroad to brighten Bangladesh's image. 

Businessmen in the information technology sector made this demand at the first meeting of the FBCCI Standing Committee on ICT and Digitisation of Trade Bodies held at FBCCI on Saturday, read a press release. 

Syed Almas Kabir, director in charge of the committee said that if the government provided this facility, there would be an indefinite opportunity to rebrand Bangladesh. 

"Global entrepreneurs will be able to know the potential of Bangladesh differently. As a result, foreign investment in Bangladesh will also increase. Therefore, the country's ICT companies should be included in the draft policy of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority-BIDA," he added.

Chairman of the committee, Md Shahid-Ul-Munir said a request has been made to BIDA to approve local software companies to invest abroad. 

He went on to say, "The circular in this regard issued by Bangladesh Bank this week allows only exporters for overseas investment.

Calling for reconsideration of this condition, the chairman of the committee said that if the existing condition is not amended, small, medium and new entrepreneurs will be deprived."

Speaking as the chief guest at the meeting, FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin said that it is very important to digitise all the ministries, departments and agencies of the government to continue the pace of development of the country. "Especially digitisation of the NBR and central bank is urgent."

Meanwhile, the FBCCI president urged the standing committee to draw up a roadmap to achieve the export target.

Earlier in the meeting, the speakers informed that the current Income Tax Ordinance has given tax exemption to the ICT sector till 2024. 

However, they demanded that the exemption be continued till 2030 in the proposed new income tax law in line with the ICT policy.

They also want to repeal the provision of deducting advance income tax from incentives.

A sub-committee was formed at the meeting to prepare draft recommendations for the IT sector for inclusion in the Income Tax Act and the forthcoming budget.

Co-Chairman of the Committee Shoeb Ahmed Masud, Md Motaher Hoshan Khan, Md Nazmul Karim Biswas Kazal and other members and Secretary General of FBCCI Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque were also present at the meeting.

